MANKATO — Patients and staff at Mankato Clinic's Children's Health Center in need of a short respite now may relax while seated outdoors, thanks to Mankato Area Zero Waste's donation of a bench made from recycled soft plastics.
The brown bench placed Thursday on the Wickersham health campus was created by TREX, a company that makes composite lumber.
“It's beautiful, high quality and sturdy, and it fits perfectly in our courtyard,” said Dr. Katie Smentek, a Mankato Clinic pediatrician.
The bench was presented on the eve of Earth Day as a reward to clinic staff who diligently collected and recycled more than 600 pounds of soft plastics in the last year.
Smentek, a member of the Mankato Area Zero Waste's steering committee, established plastic-film collection at the clinic. Its employees stepped up to help with the environmental effort to reduce waste, recycle and reuse.
Marie Wood, media and communications specialist at the clinic, is one of eight volunteers who oversee the collection of the facility's unwanted soft plastics. Besides standard recyclables such as plastic bags, lots of items delivered for use at clinics arrived wrapped in plastic film, Wood said.
She's in charge of bringing recyclables collected at the clinic to drop-off bins at local grocery stores.
Thanks to the clinic volunteers' efforts, more than a half ton of plastic was kept out of landfills last year.
Many local grocery stores have bins where people can recycle plastic grocery bags and soft plastics. Mankato Area Zero Waste recently has helped expand the program to other businesses and area institutions.
Area grocers and some retailers have displayed plastic bag recycling bins at their entrances for a number of years, Mankato Area Zero Waste member Betty Winkworth said. The businesses then sell the collected plastic to TREX, which recycles the materials into composite lumber for benches, railings and decks.
Winkworth said before the pandemic, Mankato Area Zero Waste members dedicated their time to presentations and information tables to promote organics recycling. They instead kept busy promoting plastics recycling as a non-contact, socially distant way to reduce waste by collecting soft plastics for recycling.
The program recently marked its first year. The total figure for collections in Lake Crystal, North Mankato and Mankato is 7,452 pounds (3.75 tons). For its efforts at recycling plastics, Mankato Area Zero Waste has earned free benches from TREX — one for each 500 pounds of soft plastics collected during a six-month period.
Zero Waste also has donated benches to ECHO Food Shelf, Lake Crystal's recreation center and Messiah Lutheran Church in North Mankato.
Winkworth said her profit has no need of its own bench because it has no physical location. So what does she do when she needs to unwind?
“We just enjoyed our idea of a break — our first in-person meeting was on April 11.”
