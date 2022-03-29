MANKATO — Brown County had a newly confirmed COVID-19 death for the second day in a row Tuesday.
The county resident was between 75-79 years old, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The person was Brown County's 81st COVID-19 death during the pandemic, and the south-central region's 494th.
Minnesota had eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic toll to 12,390.
All the fatalities occurred in Minnesotans in their 70s or older. Two of them were in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
South-central Minnesota's confirmed death toll for March sits at 16 with one day left in the month. None of the previous five months had fewer than 29 COVID-19 fatalities.
Area counties also combined for 49 newly confirmed cases, the largest daily uptick in about two weeks. Tuesdays tend to have higher case totals due to backlogs from weekend tests.
