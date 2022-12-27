MANKATO — With the Christmas holiday past, now it’s time to think about purging your home of decor.
Mankato, North Mankato and St. Peter all have drop-off sites designated for live Christmas trees, and all have rules about you being a town resident and ask that your tree’s lights, tinsel, tree stand and plastic bag be removed before you drop off your tree.
For Mankato residents, tree drop-off zones are set up at four area parks, which are Franklin Rogers, Highland, Sibley and Tourtellotte. Collections started Tuesday and continue until mid January.
You can drop your tree off during regular park hours, said Joe Grabianowski, public works operation superintendent with the city of Mankato. “Just the tree is what we would like at our sites,” he said. “Remove all the wire, metal ornaments, tree stand and plastic bag.”
Mankato doesn’t have a collection spot for Christmas lights, but for North Mankato residents that is an option. The city’s compost site at its Riverbend Recycling Center at 600 Webster Avenue was open as of Tuesday and disposal of trees and lights will continue there until Jan. 9.
After Jan. 9, North Mankato residents can drop off trees by appointment.
The North Mankato facility is open 24 hours a day seven days a week for drop-off of real trees, said Anna Brown, North Mankato’s public information officer. Then head next door to the recycling center for disposal of Christmas lights and chords from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Sunday.
There should be no garland, tinsel, ornaments or anything wrapped up with your lights or chords.
In St. Peter, residents can drop off their Christmas trees at the city’s compost facility at the corner of St. Julian and Swift streets, or can have it picked up curbside before 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10.
For recycling Christmas tree lights in St. Peter, you can head to Arrow Hardware and drop off there.
If you purchased LED Christmas lights, St. Peter has a rebate available at saveenergyinstpeter.com.
