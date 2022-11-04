MANKATO — As the firearms deer opener approaches on Saturday, for many hunters, like Garret Banwart, it’s a family tradition.
Banwart, 26, said he’s been hunting for about 15 years, since he was a kid. This year, the local man is continuing the tradition with his wife.
“I would say for this season I am taking my wife out to hopefully have her bag her first deer, so that is what I would be most excited about, just getting to spend time with her out there and hopefully watch her have success.”
Banwart said he grew up hunting with his dad, grandpa and uncles, and it’s the family aspect that makes it memorable.
“It’s nice that we can all get together and share the same hobbies and same interests, just be out doing the same activity together.”
The family tradition isn’t stopping this year; in addition to hunting with his wife, Banwart said he’ll hunt with his other relatives, too.
“Yep, we’ll actually be out, well the two of us will be out with my grandpa, my uncle and one or two of my cousins also.”
Banwart plans to hunt either northwest or south of town.
As hunters like Banwart are preparing to head outdoors, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding partakers of important notes to keep in mind.
David Trauba, the regional wildlife manager for the southern region, said this year the DNR has been encouraging hunters to make a plan.
“I think a few things for deer hunters to go about doing, depending on where you’re hunting, they need to know the regulations,” Trauba said. “In many areas around Mankato, we have a lot of opportunity, so knowing the regulations for the given area.”
Specific regulations can be found online at the DNR’s website.
This year, Trauba said chronic wasting disease is a concern in the southeast part of the state.
“The closest would be east of Owatonna, that’s really where we get into areas that right now, have persistent chronic wasting disease in multiple ways. But nonetheless, if they’re hunting in that area on opening weekend, it is mandatory for hunters to bring their deer into one of our check stations for sampling,” he said.
But Trauba said deer herds are healthy in the Mankato region, adding there are prime places to hunt in the area.
“When I think of the Mankato area, you’ve got some pretty big river corridors, right. The Minnesota River kind of cuts straight up. That’s probably some of the best deer habitat in the state,” he said.
Trauba also stressed the importance of safety.
“Make sure you’re wearing the appropriate amount of blaze orange that’s required. Blaze pink is now allowed as well and then respect private property, respect private land,” he said.
Other ways to stay safe during hunting season include practicing climbing into and out of tree stands and brushing up on the key tenets of safe firearms handling before hitting the field, according to the DNR.
Additional tips include inspecting tree stand safety harnesses thoroughly, treating every firearm as if it’s loaded, being sure of the target and what’s beyond it, and only putting your finger on the trigger when you’re ready to shoot.
Seasoned hunter Banwart also offers his biggest tip for first-time hunters: “The best advice that I would have is be patient.”
