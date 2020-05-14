HUTCHINSON — A 31-year-old Young America man was injured when a SUV and a semi collided southeast of Hutchinson early Thursday morning.

Kristopher James Hipp was a passenger in the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer that Jeffrey Scott Tupa, 25, of Le Sueur, was driving south on Highway 22 near Biscay in McLeod County at 5:34 a.m. when the crash with the semi occurred, the State Patrol said.

The SUV crossed the center line and struck a northbound Freightliner driven by Timothy Gene Knutson, 47, of Madison Lake, the patrol said.

Hipp was treated for non-life-threatening injures at the hospital in Glencoe.

Tupa and his other passenger and Knutson and his passenger were not injured.

