HUTCHINSON — A 31-year-old Young America man was injured when a SUV and a semi collided southeast of Hutchinson early Thursday morning.
Kristopher James Hipp was a passenger in the 2000 Chevrolet Blazer that Jeffrey Scott Tupa, 25, of Le Sueur, was driving south on Highway 22 near Biscay in McLeod County at 5:34 a.m. when the crash with the semi occurred, the State Patrol said.
The SUV crossed the center line and struck a northbound Freightliner driven by Timothy Gene Knutson, 47, of Madison Lake, the patrol said.
Hipp was treated for non-life-threatening injures at the hospital in Glencoe.
Tupa and his other passenger and Knutson and his passenger were not injured.
