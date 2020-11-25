For Betsy Beyers, of Le Sueur, Thanksgiving is usually a chance to catch up with dozens of extended family members around a large table.
“We usually host all of my dad’s side of the family, so we have the biggest turkey that you need and about 25 people,” Beyers said. “But it will be different this year. Definitely a smaller turkey.”
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyers is planning a much quieter Thanksgiving dinner with her husband and two kids, but she plans to at least catch up with extended family members online on Thursday.
“We’ll probably Facetime our families,” she said.
Beyers was one of dozens of people who took advantage of the mild and sunny weather Sunday afternoon to spend time outside at Seven Mile Creek Park, and many others had the same idea.
As daytime temperatures begin to steadily drop as winter approaches, getting outside is more than just enjoying nature and getting some exercise. It’s also one of the last refuges to safely meet up with friends and family as the pandemic worsens in Minnesota.
“We thought it was nice enough today to get outside where the kids could see each other, but we’re not going to do indoor meals together,” said Christi Willing, of Mankato. “We’re just going to stay home and do family meals alone.”
Wilking met up with her sister-in law to catch up, while their children played nearby. Marci Greisen, of Le Sueur, had the same plans for her own family. The two are hoping the mild weather will hold so they can meet outside again on Thanksgiving.
“We were talking about after we do our own meals about maybe getting together for a kickball game, a hike or something outside,” Greisen said. “So, we could still kind of be together but not inside in a more crowded area.”
Michelle Budach, of Janesville, said she’s thankful for her family and their health, two things that nearly everyone outside Sunday could agree on. Besides her own nuclear family, she’s inviting just one guest, her mother-in-law. Normally, 25-30 people would gather for the holiday, but this year it’s down to just five or six, she said.
Corinne Stremmel, a senior at Gustavus College in St. Peter, won’t be going home to South Dakota for a family Thanksgiving, but she found a way to gather with a small group of close friends safely on Thursday — and COVID isn’t invited.
“We’ve all made sure that we’ve tested negative for COVID,” Stremmel said. “We have a plan to do a Friendsgiving. We’ll have brie and mulled wine for our dinner, and maybe some homemade mac and cheese.”
Cindy Jackelen, of Henderson, said she’s thankful to be back in Minnesota and closer to family after spending 16 years out of state.
“Living out there all alone in the pandemic is really lonely,” said Jackelen, who moved back to Minnesota last month.
If there was no pandemic right now, she would be spending the holiday with all of her children and grandchildren. Her daughter’s family isn’t gathering at all, but her son invited her as the sole guest to join him, his wife and children.
“I see them regularly anyway because we’re in the same school together,” Jackelen said. “I’m teaching at the New Country School, so we’re already in the same germ pool.”
Rene Moriarty, of Le Sueur, has a brother, a sister and some step siblings over in Arlington who usually meet at her father’s house, or she celebrates with her husband’s family. But this year she’s being extra cautious because of her job teaching physical education at Sibley East Public Schools.
“I need to stay safe and be ready to work,” she said.
Teresa Scanlon’s job working in the health care field in Mankato means she may make more sacrifices than most. While many area residents are scaling down and having Thanksgiving dinner with their nuclear family, Scanlon is spending the holiday alone while connecting with family and friends remotely.
“It’s OK, it’s just one day,” she said. “I work with a very vulnerable population and we have to be conscientious in the decisions that we make. This pandemic is real and it’s impacting our hospital locally. Everybody needs to take time and be grateful for what we have but in small groups.”
Even though Anthony Buboltz, of Mankato — who had just reeled in a trout from the creek as the sun lowered in the sky — acknowledged how tough of a year it’s been, he still had a lot to be thankful for.
“I’m thankful for my friends and my family definitely,” he said. “My mom and dad, my sisters too, and I’ve got some really good friends that have helped me through a lot this year.”
For Beth Osberg, of New Ulm, simply being alive and able to enjoy a mild November day with her husband and young child outside in the woods was plenty to be thankful for. She’ll be spending the holiday with her immediate family.
Derek Liebertz said that he and his wife, Yvonne Cariveau, of Mankato, would not fare well if they contracted the virus due to pre-existing conditions, so they have spent very little time socializing with others in person since March, save for a few get-togethers outdoors this summer across a campfire.
“Each of us would be more likely to have a serious case if we got COVID, so we’re being really cautious,” Liebertz said.
It will be just to two of them this Thanksgiving, and they are using that time to relax and connect with family and friends remotely. Cariveau said they are planning to order a meal from Number 4 to support a local restaurant, an industry hit especially hard by the pandemic.
“We’re going to probably do a movie marathon,” Cariveau said. “We’re arranging video chats with family all over the country. Throughout the day we’ll be on video off and on saying high to everybody. We’re going to try and play some family games, like question games that I found online.”
Despite what many are summing up as one of the worst years in recent memory, Cariveau was quick to offer gratitude when asked.
“We have income where we can work from home, we can order food, we’re healthy enough to be able to get out and walk outside, and a lot of people don’t have those things, so I’m really thankful for that,” she said.
Liebertz points out that others, like the 270,000 Americans who have died from the COVID-19 virus, haven’t been so lucky.
“We’re still here and many people aren’t,” he said.
