MANKATO — Local rivers are still on the rise but the crests — to come this weekend and into next week — won't cause any significant flooding problems.
While attention is focused on expected serious flooding on the St. Croix River and Lower Mississippi, the river levels in the Mankato region will be fairly high, but not worrisome.
David Borchert, New Ulm police chief and emergency management director, said the predicted crest of the Minnesota River in his town won't cause any significant problems.
The river was just over 803 feet above sea level Thursday. "It's expected to crest at 805.4 on Saturday."
The city has closed Brown County Road 13, which goes to the Beussmann Bridge over the Minnesota River. "So it's an inconvenience for some people who work here or go to school here. There's a subdivision out there."
The city has closed the gates on its levee to protect against the rising river. That causes some localized pooling of water behind the levee. "With the rain we've had, it starts pooling up, but we can manage that with pumps. The pumps are keeping up."
He said the city doesn't face any significant flooding issues until the river hits 810 feet — about 5 feet higher than the predicted crest Saturday.
In recent years, the river at New Ulm hit a high of 807.5 feet in 2019 and 804.6 feet in 2018.
In Mankato, the Minnesota River was just over 18 feet Thursday. It is to crest at 21.3 feet on Monday and then start falling.
In Mankato, minor flooding starts at 22 feet.
Recent high crests have been 26.24 feet in 2019 and 23.33 feet in 2018.
In Henderson, the river was at 731.8 feet above sea level Thursday. It is expected to crest at just over 732 on Tuesday and then start falling.
The moderate flood stage at Henderson starts at 736 feet.
The local forecast doesn't predict much in the way of additional precipitation.
There are chances for rain or a snowy mix in the coming days with temperatures still cool. Next week looks a little warmer and more seasonal, with no predictions of significant precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.