MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a relatively encouraging week in a key COVID-19 metric, with the region’s test positivity rate steadying out below 5%.
Nine area counties combined for 4.4% of tests between April 14-21 coming back positive, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials consider rates at 5% or higher to be concerning.
This week’s rate was a welcome sign for the region after counties spent much of late March and early April above 5%.
Cases and hospitalizations also rose during the same period. The rise wasn’t as severe as last fall’s surge, in part thanks to the state’s progress on vaccinations.
Despite the encouraging 4.4% rate this week, it was technically a rise from last week’s 4.1% rate. Last week’s total appeared to be artificially low, however, due to a discrepancy in testing volume.
Testing levels generally stay close between the health department’s weekly report and the sum of its daily reports. During the first two weeks of April, case totals were similar between the two reports, while testing was significantly lower and then significantly higher.
The result was a high 7.1% rate when testing was artificially low between March 31-April 7, followed by a low 4.1% rate when testing was artificially high between April 7-14. Evening out the testing discrepancies would push the 7.1% rate down and the 4.1% rate up — likely above 5% in both cases.
This week’s testing levels were more closely grouped together, lending credence to the 4.4% rate being an accurate reflection of how prevalent the illness was in area counties over the last week. Greater clarity on testing this week had Derek J. Wingert, a local data analyst with the COVID Tracking Project, feeling cautiously optimistic Thursday.
“Everything is pointing to us having a meaningful decrease both statewide and in our region,” he said.
While a good sign, the situation is still tenuous, he cautioned. It’s only one week of data, and even more encouraging weeks back in February and March gave way to weeks of rising positivity rates afterward as more people relaxed their mitigation efforts.
“I’m not expecting anything to plummet to the floor,” Wingert said. “It’s more like this is a relief that we don’t seem to be on the trajectory to have hospitals overflowing like Michigan.”
The message from health officials to the public is to keep up the resolve so COVID-19 variants don’t balloon into larger problems. That means masking up, social distancing, getting vaccinated and seeking testing when necessary.
Minnesota officials are particularly urging more testing for middle and high school students. Older Minnesotans being mostly vaccinated by now means younger people, including those playing youth sports, are among the groups where case spread is most concerning.
Younger people aren’t at high risk for COVID-19 complications. But state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Thursday there’s a clear link between cases in schools leading to infections among more vulnerable populations both in Minnesota and across the country.
“We really do believe that the end of the pandemic is in sight, but we’re not there yet,” she told reporters during a Thursday briefing. “It depends entirely on the decisions we make now, and over the coming weeks.”
New guidance from state health and education leaders calls for athletes, coaches, referees and other youth sports participants to get tested for COVID-19 weekly. Other students not in group activities are still encouraged to get tested every two weeks.
The new guidance coincided with an update on when student-athletes have to wear masks. Student-athletes won’t have to wear masks while playing outdoor sports, but still will need to when they’re not actively playing.
Like in south-central Minnesota, the state’s overall positivity rate seems to be trending down after recent upswings. Unlike the south-central region, the state’s rate was still above 5% this week.
The lower rate in area counties was driven by six of the nine having rates below 5% this week. Brown County’s 2.8% was the lowest, while Watonwan, Waseca, Nicollet, Blue Earth and Faribault counties joined it in coming in below 5%.
The three counties with rates at or above 5% were Le Sueur, Martin and Sibley. Le Sueur County’s 7.6% was the highest in the nine-county region, followed by Martin County’s 6.2% and Sibley County’s 5%.
