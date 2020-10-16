South-central Minnesota’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests dropped for the third straight week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
The nine-county region had 3.4% of tests result in positive COVID cases between Oct. 7-14, compared to 4.5% the week before. It’s the region’s lowest rate since county testing data became available in June.
The lower rates come as COVID testing options continue to expand in the Mankato area.
Hy-Vee last week announced drive-thru test sites at Mankato’s Hilltop store and at the St. Peter, New Ulm and Fairmont stores. The testing is free and testing times are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings, according to a company news release. Pre-registration is required but no symptoms are needed to get the test.
Separately, the faster antigen testing also could soon be coming to a Mankato site. The health department has rolled out antigen testing sites in several cities so far, starting with Duluth.
As of the last week, the Hy-Vee drive-thru options haven’t appeared to cause testing spikes in Blue Earth or Nicollet counties.
The nine counties in the region combined for 595 fewer tests between Oct. 7-14 and the week before — going from 8,182 to 7,587. Only Le Sueur and Martin counties had more testing than the week before.
Blue Earth County’s testing level dropped but remained at 2,000 or higher for the fourth straight week. Its positivity rate dipped from 3.5% to 2.2% during the last two weeks.
The 2.2% rate for Blue Earth County stood out statewide, according to Derek Wingert, a volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
“It appears that Blue Earth County had the lowest positivity rate of all counties with more than 50,000 population,” he said. “So that’s really quite impressive.”
Combining Blue Earth and Nicollet counties looks just as encouraging. Nicollet County’s rate dropped from 5.8% to 2.4% over the last two weeks.
Blue Earth County’s rate was as high as 12.6% in late August and early September. Since then, it dropped for six straight weeks.
As the region goes further into flu season, health authorities are interested in what will happen once outdoor activities move indoors, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition.
“We’re really now focusing in on what is the fall going to look like,” he said. “With increased sports activities, schools back in session, more indoor activities as opposed to outdoor with the cold weather coming, what is that going do.”
To prepare, he reiterated a common recommendation from health officials these days.
“Our message is loud and clear,” he said. “People need to get their seasonal flu vaccine.”
Despite south-central Minnesota’s overall positivity rate trending down, four of the nine counties had higher rates than the week before. Le Sueur, Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties had the higher rates, although none exceeded the 5% threshold.
Waseca County, home to a lessening but still ongoing outbreak at a women’s prison, was the only one in the area to have a positivity rate higher than 5%. The 8.9% rate over the last week was among the top 10 highest among all counties in Minnesota.
Waseca’s rate still represented progress, however, considering the county had 10.5%, 14% and 33.1% rates over the previous three weeks.
Minnesota overall also continues to have lower positivity rates than its neighbors, although the neighbors aren’t testing at the same rates — meaning tests are likely going to more obviously ill people. That approach is also likely to mean those states aren’t catching as many mild but still transmissible cases.
Statewide positivity rates were as follows over the last week, according to the COVID Tracking Project:
• Minnesota — 5.2%
• North Dakota — 8.4%
• Iowa — 19.6%
• Wisconsin — 21.8%
• South Dakota — 31.5%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.