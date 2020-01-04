Matt Little and his crew at Midwest Hemp Farms processing facility were scrambling this week taking in the final loads of hemp from growers in several area counties and beginning the processing that will eventually produce high-value CBD oil.
While the state previously has had a small pilot program for hemp production in recent years, the new farm bill has made hemp growing and production legal, with extensive regulation.
While drying and processing the hemp plants in Waseca is progressing, the distillery tanks in another room that will turn it into a raw oil are still being put together.
“Everything takes longer and is way more expensive than you planned,” said Little, who along with partners, including Mankato developer Mike Drummer, opened the processing facility.
He estimates they’ve spent $8 million to $10 million so far. A companion company from California that will next year be able to do the final processing of the CBD oil is working on a $3 million build-out in a nearby building.
Farmers deliver their hemp plants in giant white plastic bags. Some of the farmers dried the plants by hanging them in sheds, but many delivered them wet, with Midwest Hemp sending them through one of several large long dryers fueled by propane.
“We ran the dryers 24/7 for two months,” Little said. “A lot of farmers were going to dry it themselves by hanging it in sheds, but they found out how many plants there are in an acre of land.”
Once dried down to about 10% moisture, the tall, woody plants are put through a custom-made combine that shreds and removes woody parts, leaving green powdered leaves that will be put in distilling tanks to draw the raw oil out.
The stainless steel tanks look exactly like a beer brewery setup. “The equipment is basically the same as a brewery,” Little said. The process of extracting the oil is little different from that used in ethanol plants or at soybean oil extraction plants such as ADM in Mankato. “Some people act like it’s some new technology, but they’ve been doing it for decades.”
Once the raw oil is removed, it will be shipped to a plant in California that will refine it for CBD oil. That company and Midwest Hemp have ownership stakes in each other’s companies. When the California company finishes its facility in Waseca next year, Midwest Hemp won’t have to ship the raw oil across country for final processing.
The final processing must be done in a medical-grade, sterile facility.
Throughout the growing season and after harvest, the hemp is repeatedly tested to make sure it is below .03% THC, the drug that causes a high in marijuana. Hemp plants too high in THC must, by law, be destroyed. Little said their growers didn’t have problems with too high of THC levels.
Midwest Hemp’s processing facility is inside part of the former Quad Graphics/Brown Printing facility in Waseca. In a huge warehouse that once held magazines and other printed material, white bags of hemp are stacked several stories high, awaiting processing. Little said each bag is coded with the grower’s information and the information will follow the hemp through the process right to the final bottles of CBD oil.
“We can track everything from seed to final product.”
Learning curve
Locally and nationally, farmers are jumping into what they hope will be a lucrative addition to their crop mix.
Midwest Hemp contracted with 44 farmers who planted 700 acres of hemp in 2019. Statewide, 540 licensed hemp growers planted 8,000 acres. Analysts predict the market will grow rapidly as more oil products are introduced and hemp fiber products come to market.
Jim Norman was delivering his last load of hemp to the Waseca facility this week, saying his first year of growing was an adventure.
“Because it’s organic, there’s a huge learning curve. You have to do (all the weeding) by hand. I learned many things after the fact where I could have done it better,” Norman said.
He was a Blue Earth County commissioner in the early 1980s and then served as assistant city manager, city manager and county administrator at various communities before retiring and returning to the area recently. He grew the hemp at the family home farm near Lake Crystal.
He grew just 2 1/2 acres, while most first-time growers planted 5 to 20 acres this season.
Norman said the profit, if any, he makes will determine if he continues to grow hemp. While there have been wildly differing predictions of how much farmers could make from hemp — up to several thousand dollars net profit per acre — Little said farmers he’s contracting with are looking at losing a little, breaking even or making up to $1,000 profit per acre.
“We were pretty realistic with our growers about what to expect,” Little said.
He said some farmers’ crop suffered from too much moisture and all farmers had a big learning curve in growing hemp, which was widely planted in Minnesota until it was made illegal in the 1950s over fear of its use as marijuana. Little said the yield of this year’s crop was less than they’d hoped for, but he said yields should improve with experience — and with decent growing conditions.
Norman said early in the season he used a weed trimmer to cut back weeds and find each hemp plant, then used a modified cultivator and hand hoeing to keep weeds down. “It was 2 1/2 months of maintenance.”
Norman also often turned to a growing guide provided to farmers. “One thing was you have to destroy the male plant to get higher CBD content. It took me a while to figure out the male and female plants.”
Growers don’t want male plants because they don’t want pollen that will form seeds and decrease the CBD content.
