Almost all area school districts posted on-time graduation rates that were higher than the state average last year.
Graduation rates dipped slightly in the Mankato and St. Peter districts but rebounded in the Waseca and Le Sueur-Henderson districts.
The Minnesota Department of Education on Thursday released graduation rates for the Class of 2019. Across the state the percentage of high school seniors who earned a diploma in four years hit an all-time high of nearly 84%. That's up 0.5% from the Class of 2018.
All but one district in The Free Press coverage area bested that number and several did so by double digits.
Nearly 87% of Mankato's Class of 2019 graduated in four years. That's a 1% dip from the Class of 2018, which had the district's highest rate in five years.
Marti Sievek, the district's interim director of teaching and learning, said he's pleased his district continues to exceed the state average and remains on an upward trajectory longer term. The district's graduation rate was 82% in 2014.
“This graduation rate data is a strong indicator that the hard work of students, teachers, staff, parents, and our community reflects our vision to assure learning excellence and readiness for a changing world,” Sievek said.
Of the 82 members of Mankato's class of 2019 who did not graduate, 26 dropped out and 45 were continuing to work toward a diploma. The status of 11 former students was unknown.
Looking at each of Mankato's high schools, East boasted the highest rate of 93%, West was close behind at 92%, and the Central alternative learning center had an on-time rate of 22%.
St. Peter Public Schools also saw a dip following a five-year high. The Saints Class of 2019 had a four-year graduation rate of 88%, which was down from 2018 but higher than 2017.
A dozen area districts already are meeting or exceeding the state's goal of 90% by 2025.
In two of the smaller area districts, every single of the 41 seniors graduated last year. St. Clair achieved 100% for a fifth consecutive year.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial achieved the milestone for the first time with its 55 seniors all graduating. LCWM Secondary Principal Mike Thofson credited his school's early interventions for struggling students and diverse opportunities for students to make up credits. School staff also have been working to create a culture that sets graduation as an “expectation” and to make sure every family understands the requirements for earning a diploma, the principal said.
“We don't start worrying about kids their senior year. We're working with them all along,” he said.
At United South Central High School, 28 of 34 seniors graduated on time last year from the Wells school, putting it a percent below the state average.
Supt. Keith Fleming noted that just a handful of students can cause a significant percentage change in any given year in small districts like his.
“2019 was a very small graduating class, so the graduation rate is easily skewed with just a few. We are anticipating the 2020 graduation rate will be significantly higher,” he said.
The two area districts that were below the state average in 2018 both saw significant rebounds for 2019. The Waseca and Le Sueur-Henderson districts both were at 81% in 2018. Waseca climbed to 88% and Le Sueur-Henderson jumped to 93%.
The state has a goal of raising every student demographic group to 85%. The state made some more progress this year, but significant gaps still remain for many of the groups.
Statewide rates ticked up by around a percentage point for low-income, special education, English language learners and Asian students. For black and Hispanic students, the rates climbed around 3%.
In Mankato, there was growth in the Hispanic, special education and low-income groups but dips for black and Asian students. Sievek said multiyear data shows the gaps are getting smaller for all groups.
