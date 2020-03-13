MANKATO — While K-12 schools in Mankato remain in session, student trips and activities that draw large crowds are being canceled in response the coronavirus pandemic.
Mankato's public higher education institutions meanwhile announced Friday that online and other alternative instructional formats will remain in place through the end of the semester.
Leaders from Mankato Area Public Schools, Minnesota State University and South Central College outlined their plans for protecting students from the virus at a press conference Friday alongside local health officials.
Mankato schools will remain open as long as it is recommended by the state education and health departments, Supt. Paul Peterson said.
The district has stepped up cleaning and sanitation practices, including more frequent disinfecting and requiring food service staff to wash their hands more frequently.
The superintendent said he has heard from some parents concerned about sending their children to school and his message is: “Our schools are a safe place to be.”
“At the same time we respect and want to honor that parents have real concerns,” he said. “ And we want to be able to work through those concerns with them on a case by case basis."
The district is canceling or postponing all out-of-state student travel indefinitely.
Many concerts, assemblies and other activities with sizable crowds also are being canceled or moved to digital formats. District and school leaders are deciding on events on a case-by-case basis, Peterson said.
He said the district already is doing other “social distancing” practices recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health, including staggering lunch and recess times.
District leaders are looking at how the district could continue to provide some instruction if the state later recommends school closures for an extended period, Peterson said. It would not exclusively involve online instruction.
“In a district of our size, there is some challenges to online learning, specifically around equity and access issues,” Peterson said. “Not all students have devices. Not all students have internet capabilities in their homes.”
Minnesota State University and South Central College echoed a commitment to using multiple alternatives — after they'd already announced they are suspending traditional in-person instruction.
Conventional classes will not be held the remainder of the spring semester, MSU Interim Provost Matt Cecil and SCC President Annette Parker announced Friday.
While students remain on spring break for an extra week next week, faculty and staff will be on campus developing alternatives that in addition to online classes could include conference calls, staggered lab times and out-of-the-classroom assignments.
“We're exploring any and all options in the best interest of our students,” Parker said.
