A new state program will bring more solar power to schools while giving students an opportunity to learn about energy independence.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce Solar for Schools Program will award grants for up to 80 schools to cover up to 95% of costs for the schools to install panels on their roofs or on the ground.
“Anytime you can bring down costs in the district, that’s a good thing,” said Steven Heil, superintendent of St. James Public Schools.
Other area schools applying for the funds are St. Peter, Sleepy Eye and Tri-City United.
Jack Kluempke, Minnesota Commerce Department emerging energy technologies supervisor, said the Legislature last year approved $7.5 million for the program.
“One of the reasons is we really want to get students involved and understand solar. In Minnesota we don’t have any fossil fuel reserves of our own, so we’re completely dependent on importing it. So getting to energy independence is very important.”
St. Peter Public Schools Supt. Bill Gronseth said they are working on the applications to bring solar to the high school and middle school.
“We looked at solar before, but because of the cost, we didn’t pursue it,” he said. “With this they’ll cover all of our costs.”
The program funds two solar arrays per district, with each array generating a maximum of 40kW.
The qualifying districts did pre-applications and were selected to submit final applications that will show engineers have determined the roofs of their schools can support the arrays, that they have a solar installation company lined up, and that they have someone at the school who will be in charge of monitoring the arrays.
Heil said St. James qualifies for two arrays that would get $102,000 in funding for each.
They have been working with Ideal Energy Solar to install the arrays. “Their structural engineer will come and check things out on our roof and where we could place it,” Heil said.
The arrays won’t be big enough to supply all the power the two schools need, but the two arrays would generate about 60,000kW per year. Ideal Energy would cover any associated expenses of installation and maintenance not covered by the state. In exchange, the school district would keep some of the savings on its energy bill and Ideal would get paid for some of the savings.
“Ideal would manage it for 20 years and cover other costs, so it’s free to the district. They tell us the lifespan of the system is 35 to 40 years.”
Kluempke said that while some schools have qualified for solar arrays through different programs, this is the first one targeting schools. He said about 60 school districts already have solar, although none are in the Greater Mankato region.
“The goal of this is to have them try it and see what’s involved and use it as a teaching tool for students and then work to increase the size (of their solar arrays).”
He said about 160,000 students would get hands-on experience with solar if all the qualifying districts are approved.
Schools can pick their own solar installers.
“The majority will be roof-mount systems but some are on ground,” Kluempke said. “Schools typically have very large roofs without a lot of equipment, so they can put it there and shading isn’t an issue.”
The grants will cover from 25% to 95% of the cost, depending on the school’s financial abilities.
Demand for the program has exceeded the funds available. The commerce agency received $11.7 million in requests from school districts.
Commerce is asking the Minnesota Legislature in this session to approve $3 million in additional funding for more schools in Greater Minnesota. The funding is included in the budget proposed by Gov. Tin Walz.
More information is available at: mn.gov/solar4schools.
