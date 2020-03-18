A door at West High School that is usually seldom used was swung open and closed dozens of times Wednesday.
Paraprofessionals who ordinarily assist special education students helped food service staff hand out turkey sandwiches, carrots and other food as families drove and biked up to the door.
West is among the six sites within the Mankato Area Public School District where free bagged meals are being distributed to students while schools are closed.
West kitchen manager Lisa Brewer said the first distribution went smoothly, although they did have to make up more breakfast and lunch bags. They prepared 200 meals — a lunch for that day paired with a breakfast for the next morning.
All of those were distributed by about 12:30 p.m. Enough staff and food were on hand to quickly make more meals before the supply ran out. They served around 115 children their first day.
School districts across the state are required to provide meals to their students during their emergency closure. Most districts have established drive-thru pickup sites open during lunchtime weekdays.
St. Peter Public Schools also has breakfast hours at pickup sites and buses are delivering meals to neighborhoods.
“Our bus drivers aren't dropping off kids any more. They're dropping off meals,” said St. Peter Supt. Jeff Olson.
School districts are not the only organizations boosting their efforts to get food to people in need, or continuing to do so with new precautions in the wake of COVID-19 closures.
Making deliveries
Feeding Our Communities Partners is enhancing its BackPack Food Program, including extra meals and home deliveries.
The nonprofit usually sends weekend meals home in the backpacks of more than 1,000 area students. This week volunteers are delivering meals directly to those students' homes.
The deliveries include more food than usual. Monetary and food gifts from the Mankato Area Foundation, the Wooden Spoon and individuals allowed Feeding Our Communities Partners to provide the extra meals, said Holly Dodge, marketing and communications manager.
The deliveries both eliminate the barrier for families who don't have transportation to other free food options and minimize potential virus exposure, Dodge said.
Hundreds of volunteers helped prepare and deliver the food. Dodge said they are working in smaller groups and taking other recommended sanitation and social distancing measures.
The organization is readying to make additional deliveries in coming weeks if schools remain closed. Continued food donations are welcomed but financial donations are the most beneficial, Dodge said, both because the organization has extra buying power through its suppliers and to not further deplete the public supply at grocery stores.
Staying outside
Area food shelves are still providing goods to people in need, but they are asking clients to stay inside.
The ECHO Food Shelf in Mankato and the St. Peter Area Food Shelf no longer are allowing people to come in and pick out items. Instead they are requiring clients to make appointments, and volunteers are filling orders and bringing the food out.
ECHO Manager Deisy De Leone Esqueda said demand is on the rise. They typically serve just under 100 people a day. On Monday ECHO served 137 and 113 on Tuesday.
De Leone Esqueda said she is a little concerned about being able to meet an extended increase in demand. She also said food donations are welcome but financial gifts would be most valuable.
Other meal options
Local organizations that serve the homeless are still providing meals, but some are moving to a to-go format.
Centenary United Methodist Church in downtown Mankato provides breakfast and other services six mornings a week. The Holy Grounds program is now distributing take-out breakfasts.
The Mankato Salvation Army is converting its sit-down lunches to grab-and-go.
Some area businesses and organizations also are offering free meals to anyone in need.
Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Mankato will hand out bag lunches to anyone in need at noon Thursday.
Even after being ordered to close their dining rooms, a few area restaurants are giving free meals to go. Weggy's On Campus is providing a free breakfast (calling ahead required) for children.
Pub 500 offered to give a quart of pulled pork or sloppy Joes to 100 people Wednesday. The offer was fully claimed within a few hours.
“We are all in this fight together and hope this small gesture helps a few people out,” a Pub 500 social media post stated.
