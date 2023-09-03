For students and teachers at Park Elementary School in Le Sueur, relief from the heat is found on the first floor. On that level, special classes such as art and music have classrooms that are cooler.
“We’re just kind of limping through this year because we’re opening up a new building next year,” said Jim Wagner, superintendent of Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools, of being without air conditioning this year. “(The heat) interferes with students’ concentration. So we take more water breaks and take kids to cool off. We have enough rooms that are cooler so that helps.”
Students in LSH schools started classes Aug. 28 and are expected to withstand some hot days in the coming week. The area forecast calls for 91 degrees Tuesday.
Park Elementary has 425 students in grades pre-K through fifth grade. The school was constructed in 1930 and has window air-conditioning units in most classrooms.
“The first floor is always cooler than the second floor,” Wagner said. “Specialties like music and art on the first floor have window units so it’s a little bit cooler there.”
In St. Peter, most of the school buildings have air conditioning. And in Mankato, five of the school district’s nearly 20 buildings lack some type of AC system.
“We’ll certainly be monitoring the temperature in the building and the heat index,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities and safety for Mankato Area Public Schools, where high school students start classes Tuesday and middle school and elementary students begin classes Thursday.
“We’ll have staff provide extra water breaks for the kids,” he said. “And we’ll have extra fans in those buildings to help circulate the air. We also, during a heat wave, run the ventilation 24 hours, which utilizes coolness at night to cool down those buildings so they’re more comfortable for longer periods during the day. We’ll limit outside activities and make sure kids are hydrated.”
In Mankato, the schools without air conditioning are Hoover, Jefferson, Kennedy and Monroe elementary schools and West High School, Hogen said.
The middle school building in St. Peter, which was constructed in 1957 and has had three additions built onto it, is where “we have a hard time when it’s really hot out,” said St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth. “There are areas of the building where it gets hot.”
Gronseth said the district purchased five portable cooling units for the hottest classrooms. “We wanted to be prepared, and if they work well, we plan to purchase more if needed.”
