The largest school districts in the region don’t plan to require masks in their buildings in the fall.
The Mankato, St. Peter, New Ulm and Waseca districts are among those recommending at least some of their students and staff wear masks. But they don’t plan to issue any mandates.
Last week state health and education officials issued recommendations but left it up to districts to decide whether to require masks to protect against spreading or catching COVID-19.
The state is urging all students and staff wear masks indoors, even if they have been vaccinated. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics are making the same recommendation.
Vaccines are not yet approved for children younger than age 12.
Gov. Tim Walz no longer has emergency authority to mandate mask-wearing. And the CDC recommendation also is not an order.
So many area districts are announcing they, like their state and federal counterparts, plan to continue suggesting but not compelling use of masks in the fall. The mandate already was dropped for summer school programs.
Some districts, including Mankato and Waseca, are suggesting masks only for unvaccinated people. Other districts, including St. Peter and New Ulm, are recommending everyone wear masks.
In a letter to parents, New Ulm Supt. Jeff Bertrang said his district respects that “each family has unique situations and beliefs on what is best for their families.”
Mankato Area Public Schools Communications Director Stacy Wells said districts are moving from “crisis” to “management” mode in their pandemic responses. The state also has eased social distancing and quarantining guidelines.
So far there has been no known spread of COVID-19 within summer school and summer child care programs, according to Mankato Area Public Schools Director of Facilities and Safety Scott Hogen.
One summer youth or staffer tested positive but did not catch it at a school.
Districts are making announcements about not mandating masks just as COVID-19 cases are resurging with the rise of the delta variant.
School leaders are cautioning that the mask situation or other fall pandemic mitigation plans could change.
“We are a public entity and if the state or federal government require everyone to mask and/or other requirements, we would need to change our plans to follow those new requirements,” St. Peter Supt. Bill Gronseth said in an announcement.
Wells said Mankato Area Public Schools will continue to use state and CDC requirements as the primary guide but also will continue to consult with local public health leaders.
Waseca Supt. Eric Hudspith said a significant outbreak within the district could trigger a change.
But he’s not concerned at this time that Waseca County has made the CDC’s list of counties with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 transmission. A small number of cases can place counties with lower densities on the list, he said. There were 10 cases in Waseca County in the CDC’s last weekly count. Hudspith also noted his school district also serves only a portion of the county.
“So the appropriate approach for Waseca Public Schools is to look at our community and district and respond accordingly, in this case to recommend but not require masks,” Hudspith said.
Students across the country will still have to wear masks on buses. The CDC still requires masks on all modes of public transportation.
