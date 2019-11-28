MANKATO — Mankato received 7 inches of snow in the Tuesday night to Wednesday snow storm.
The National Weather Service reported that Prior Lake had the most snowfall in the state at 12 inches.
The weather observer in Wells reported the highest amount of snow in the region, with 8 inches.
The St. Peter observer reported 7.9 inches of snow, while Waseca and Winnebago posted 6.5 inches of snow.
Le Center and Faribault reported 6 inches.
Kasota had 5.9 inches while New Ulm posted 5.1 inches of snow. The Sleepy Eye observer reported 4.7 inches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.