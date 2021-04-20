MANKATO — New area COVID-19 cases were relatively low again on Tuesday and there were no additional deaths.
The nine-county region had 49 new cases, up from the 31 cases reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Monday's and Tuesday's new case numbers were the lowest locally since March 5.
Statewide, 1,011 new cases were reported Tuesday. That's down from the 1,292 cases reported Monday.
Five additional deaths were reported, with three of them in Anoka County, including someone between the ages of 45 and 49. The other two deaths were in Ramsey County.
Following are Tuesday’s count of new cases in the region:
• Blue Earth — 15
• Brown — 1
• Faribault — 3
• Le Sueur — 8
• Martin — 7
• Nicollet — 7
• Sibley — 1
• Waseca — 5
• Watonwan — 2
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.