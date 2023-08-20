Is it a job seeker’s paradise with an area unemployment rate of 2.7%?
Yes and no, sources say.
“For some positions it sure is,” said Kara Ellison, human resources generalist with Jones Metal in Mankato.
Ellison has a unique outlook on the job market as she can speak to the hiring climate from two vantage points.
She’s a new hire herself at Jones Metal, and she also oversees new hires there.
When it came to a job search within her specialty of human resources, it was tricky, she said.
“I only had two interviews,” she said. “It’s hard to say, but I definitely hear people say that sort of thing,” she added about the hiring market favoring those who are searching for work.
All in all, she’s very happy with how her job search turned out and is overjoyed to be at Jones Metal.
“I feel really good about being here,” Ellison said. “Jones is a company that feels really stable and, for me, that felt important coming from a company that was being sold. Coming to a company with longevity and stability, that felt really good.
“The people I work with are wonderful. There’s a really good culture here. Jones is adaptable to the needs of employees and customers. All of that feels really good to be a part of.”
In Mankato, the 2.7% unemployment rate is up from 1.9 percent last year at this time. The 2.7% marker puts us tied for 36th in the nation for unemployment. Minnesota’s unemployment rate ticked up one-tenth of a point to 3% from June to July; nationally, the unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a point to 3.5%.
Ryan Vesey, director of economic development for Greater Mankato Growth, said our region has tended to have lower unemployment rates than the national average. “Minnesota is just a hard-working state, though our region does see variations in unemployment rates.”
With college students coming and going, there are peaks and valleys, he said.
Areas most impacted by low unemployment rates are the health care sector, retail, hospitality and manufacturing, Vesey said. It’s definitely a “healthy” job market for job seekers, he said.
“We have a healthy economy, so when you see unemployment rates that are that low, and you have a population that’s increasing, it means the productivity of businesses in the area has grown, outpacing population growth in the area. Businesses are really healthy,” he said. “But that creates a challenge for them. They need to hire staff and that becomes the bottleneck.”
One positive outcome from low unemployment is that the climate has created jobs for people with disabilities, East African refugees and the formerly incarcerated, Vesey said.
Cameron Macht, regional analysis and outreach manager for DEED out of Willmar in central Minnesota, said he took a look at job openings in the south-central Minnesota region and found thousands of job vacancies available across the board of different employment industries.
“It’s extremely healthy,” Macht said. “One area that really stands out is manufacturing. There’s a tremendous amount of openings for manufacturing workers. Those openings tend to be a little higher paying and are less likely to be part time and more likely to offer health benefits.
“With job vacancies, it’s starting to get better,” he said. “I’ve seen in the data that our employment situation started to get better in September of last year. Then in these last four months, we’ve been setting some all-time highs for our region in terms of total employment. Employers are definitely saying that they are feeling this.”
Currently, there are 2,700 job postings in the Greater Mankato area, Macht said. About 1,300 people are unemployed, which suggests there are two jobs for each person seeking work.
Mankato is doing well and growing extremely fast, he said. “Our region has had low unemployment rates since 2014,” he said. “It’s been hard for employers to hire for a long time but it hit us worse in 2022, and it’s gotten significantly better since then.”
Sarah Richards, president and CEO of Jones Metal Inc., said job seekers can “choose their career and the site that they want to execute that career, that’s for sure.”
Fortunately, the Mankato area has a lot to offer job seekers, she said, which makes it an attractive place for people to “call home and finish their careers in this community. I think we have a leg up on a lot of other communities in that regard and it’s certainly true for the surrounding area as well. A lot of our talent comes from the smaller communities around Mankato.”
As for the “why” of such low unemployment rates, Richards said it’s simple: There aren’t enough people to fill the available openings. “I think people who are employable are in the market, and there’s simply not enough of them. Not enough bodies.”
Jones Metal has seven current openings. Richards said the company has done a lot to maintain and improve workplace culture and the available technology. Having a higher number of openings is a “good problem to have,” she said, as it denotes company growth.
Baby boomers are also part of the “why” for unemployment, experts say. They have exited the workforce at record rates and often there isn’t anyone to take their place.
“This year we had two production staff members who had been with us for 45 years each retire on the same day,” Richards said. “So we lost 90 years of experience in one day.”
