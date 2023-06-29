MANKATO — Minnesota will get an eye-popping amount of federal funding — $652 million — to expand broadband in mostly rural areas and small towns.
“This will do a lot. It won’t get the entire problem fixed — there is more than $652 million in work to be done — but it will certainly move the needle,” said Bill Eckles, CEO of Blue Earth-based Bevcomm.
Barbara Droher Kline, a broadband consultant for Le Sueur County, said they’re waiting to learn the details of how the $45 billion, part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress in 2021, will be doled out by Minnesota and other states.
“We’re hopeful, but we’re nervous because we don’t know what the regulatory requirements are going to be. There will be a lot of regulatory requirements from the feds. They won’t just hand it to the state and say, ‘Spend it.’”
The state has a goal of universal access to internet download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of 20 megabits per second by 2026. The state is approaching 90% of the population having that level of broadband.
But in rural areas, nearly 40% of residents and businesses lack adequate broadband speeds. Telecom companies say the cost of running fiber over long distances to relatively few farms and homes in rural areas is much more costly, making it impossible for them to invest in it without government grants.
Minnesota ranked 29th in the country for the amount of federal broadband funding it will receive, with the top states being Texas, California, Missouri and Michigan. Wisconsin will get about $1 billion and Iowa $400 million.
Le Sueur County, using funds from past state-run programs, has gotten about a third of the county up to the state broadband speed goal. “What we have left are townships with only a hundred or so residents in them.”
Minnesota’s Border-to-Border grant program has distributed nearly $296 million since it began in 2014, connecting more than 103,000 residents, farms and other businesses to high-speed internet. State lawmakers this year approved spending another $100 million on the grant program.
The upcoming federal funding, as well as past state grant programs, requires a local match. That comes from the telecom companies that win bids and often some funds provided by counties.
Droher Kline said Le Sueur County put in $350,000 to help meet the match in past projects, but said that is harder to do in sparsely populated townships.
Bree Maki, executive director of the state’s Office of Broadband Development, said the state hopes to begin distributing the federal funding a the end of next year, with broadband projects started in 2025.
“Fortunately we already have the state plan through our Border-to-Border program.”
She said that by the end of this year, her office has to lay out to the federal government how it will distribute the money and then final details and approval will come late next year as the state and feds firm up rules of the funding.
Eckles said Bevcomm is in the midst of construction on expanding high-speed internet in rural areas including around Bricelyn and Elmore, using funds the company was awarded by the previous round of Border-to-Border funding.
“That’s all going to farms. The total project is about $3.6 million with state funding covering about 40% of that,” Eckles said. Most of the rest of the investment came from Bevcomm with Faribault County kicking in $5,000.
He said they hope to begin serving those customers with internet service by this fall.
Eckles said the windfall of federal funding that’s coming will create one wrinkle.
“The interesting thing will be once the money is allocated how easy will it be to find the labor. Spending $650 million over a five-year period, that’s a lot of construction.”
When broadband funding was debated in Congress and at the state Legislature, some Republicans questioned whether the government should be spending so much on it when private companies, such as Elon Musk’s Starlink division, are developing satellite-based internet programs.
But Eckles said wireless has limitations. It is expensive and can have problems with service disruptions. And he said Starlink has said it will only be able to connect a few percent of the world’s population with the number of satellites it plans to eventually launch.
“Every time I’ve seen a new wireless product come out, it’s fine for what we need now. But things change so fast. Fiber is future-proof and gives you so much capacity from day one. You won’t have to come back in 10 years and say we need to do it again.”
