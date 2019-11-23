The Free Press
An ecumenical gathering for area residents who want to express gratitude and community meals are planned as Thanksgiving observances.
“Here We Are: What a Celebration!” is the theme for a non-denominational service of readings, reflections and prayers 7 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.
Representatives from Christian, Muslim, Latino, Native American and Jewish communities will offer reflections about gratitude during the gathering.
Various cultures’ music will be performed on marimba, Native American flute, dulcimer, guitar and piano. Musicians include Ken and Diana Stoll, of North Mankato, Dave Brave Heart of Mankato, Michelle Roche of Mankato and Dick Kimmel of New Ulm. A community choir’s performance will be led by Ken Stoll.
Refreshments will be served in the fellowship hall.
Freewill offerings collected at the gathering will be donated in equal shares to the Connections homeless shelter program in Mankato and to Cruzando Fronteras, a shelter for asylum seekers on the southern side of the U.S.-Mexico border near Arizona.
Holiday meals
With a traditional feast a main emphasis of the Thanksgiving holiday, a number of public meals are taking place so people have an opportunity to eat and converse with others.
These meals are open to the public:
- A Thanksgiving feast will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St.
There is no admission fee for the meal; however, attendees may bring pies to share. Pie donations may be dropped off at First Presbyterian Church between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday or at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Congregations from First Presbyterian and St. John’s Episcopal churches in Mankato are the hosts of the meal.
For more information, call 387-2160.
- Mankato’s Elks members will serve baked turkey and side dishes 11:30 a.m. Thursday at The Salvation Army, 700 S. Riverfront Drive.
For two decades, Lodge 225 has offered free Thanksgiving meals to all people who prefer not to eat alone on the holiday.
New Ulm Community Friends 32nd Thanksgiving Dinner will be served 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 417 S. Minnesota St.
