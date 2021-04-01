NEW ULM — Safe public transportation during a pandemic has been a key service for many people with medical appointments or whose kitchen shelves were growing bare.
Two area ride providers' efforts recently earned kudos from a statewide coalition of more than 40 transit systems.
The honor of being featured in Minnesota Public Transit Association's latest promotional videos is nice, said Brown County Heartland Express Transit Manager Pat LaCourse, but he's most proud of another accomplishment by his team.
“We were blessed in that no one has tested positive (for COVID-19)."
LaCourse's system offers routes throughout Brown County. Residents have not been charged ride fees for about a year.
“Fairly early on our county commissioners decided we would be fare free,” he said.
His staff has been diligent in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus while at the same time getting people to their destinations. Seats, door handles and handrails are sanitized multiple times daily and a strong disinfectant spray is applied at times when the transit vehicles are idle. PPE is worn by employees while they are behind the wheel of buses or helping passengers board. Seats are filled with people wearing mandated masks.
“There were challenges. Even though we always have cleaned our buses quite well, we stepped it up," LaCourse said.
"Heartland Express is incredibly essential to our clients, many who do not have their own transportation," said Barb Dietz, director of Brown County Human Services, the department that oversees the transit service with a decades-old history.
"Heartland Express serves all the communities in Brown County. We have no other public transportation system," she said.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation, a recipient of federal CARES Act aid, has distributed some of its funding to Heartland Express, LaCourse said, emphasizing that the help was needed.
“Before the pandemic, we were providing 60,000 rides per year. That got cut in half.”
Now that restrictions have begun to be lifted and more Brown County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, Heartland Express' passenger numbers are rising.
“We are up to 1,250 rides per month. That brings us back up, almost, to the pre-pandemic numbers," LaCourse said.
The MPTA videos also highlight Southern Minnesota Area Rural Transit's adaptations over the past year.
SMART operates routes in Waseca County and three other counties. Not only has it offered fare-free rides since June 1, some of SMART's buses on routes in Owatonna and Faribault have been used to make deliveries for senior dining programs and other organizations that feed food-insecure residents.
“Our goal was to protect the more vulnerable by bringing food to them,” said SMART's transportation manager, Kirk Kuchera.
Food delivery using SMART buses was not necessary in Waseca County, Kuchera said. Other organizations took on the responsibility of transporting food for vulnerable populations. Throughout the pandemic, his Waseca County route drivers have concentrated on safely transporting residents.
"Without them, a lot of people would be homebound," said Eva Sauter, 64, of Waseca.
Sauter, who suffers from a disabling brittle bone disease, uses a cane and SMART's free bus services mostly to shop for groceries.
"I'm an active person, and with SMART, I get to go and do what I need to do."
There have been times, she said, when drivers have adjusted their busy schedules so they could squeeze in last-minute ride arrangements for her.
"They will go out of their way to help."
