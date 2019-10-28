MANKATO — The blueprint for new roads, new roundabouts, new trails and other transportation upgrades in the Mankato area for the next quarter-century will be crafted in the next 12 months, a process that began with public input at a Tuesday open house.
“It helps provide a long-range picture — five years, 10 years, 20 — and the prioritization,” said Mark Piepho, chairman of the Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization.
Officially, the Long Range Transportation Plan will be an update of a document completed in 2015. That plan laid out nearly $1 billion in needed projects to maintain the existing transportation system and to expand or improve roads, intersections, freight systems, trails and more to keep up with economic and population growth through 2045.
Projected revenue for transportation projects over that time span was well short of the $996 million in needs, so the transportation plan prioritized projects into those needing construction in the short-range, mid-range and long-range of the then-30-year timeframe. There was also a list of “illustrative” projects that would be valuable but didn’t fit into the budget constraints.
Much of the short-range to-do list has already been accomplished or is scheduled to be constructed in the next year or two.
High priority work recommended by the 2015 plan that’s completed includes a roundabout at Highway 22 and Blue Earth County Road 90; roundabouts at the Highway 14 ramps to Lookout Drive; an improved intersection at South Riverfront Drive and Sibley Street; safer intersections on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake; the extensions of County Road 12, Adams Street and Hoffman Road on Mankato’s east side; the addition of several miles of bike lanes on multiple Mankato and North Mankato streets; trails along Stadium Road; and the flood-proofing of Highway 169 on Mankato’s north side.
Scheduled for construction in coming years are improvements to Highway 22 through Mankato, including at its busiest intersections; roundabouts at the Riverfront Drive ramps connecting to Highway 14; a roundabout at Pohl Road and Stadium Road; and a trail along Stoltzman Road.
“Part of the reason this update is needed is because there’s been so much progress,” said Charles Androsky, the transportation planner for MAPO.
The simplest way to update the plan would be to shift the mid-range projects from the 2015 plan into the “short-range” category, while shifting the long-range projects to the “mid-range” slot.
There may be some of that, according to project manager Craig Vaughn of SRF Consulting Group, who also consulted on the 2015 plan: “By no means are we starting from scratch. ... We don’t want to throw away the good work we did last time.”
At the open house, however, there was no sign of the old priority list as members of the public were invited to offer a fresh perspective on what’s most important to them.
The event at Mankato Intergovernmental Center was lightly attended, but participants were asked to place stickers on their top three priorities for the transportation system. Seven votes were cast for focusing on “access and reliability,” five for projects that promote “economic vitality” and three for “preservation” of the existing system.
Notes written on comment boards included several transit-focused requests, including calls for more frequent bus service between Mankato and St. Peter, for additional bus runs to the industrial park for people working non-standard shifts, and for commuter rail service between Mankato and the Twin Cities.
Others requested safer rail crossings on Third Avenue and County Road 5, a better system for trucks hauling freight to downtown Mankato, speed reductions on Stoltzman Road, and a roundabout at Madison Avenue and Victory Drive.
“At this stage, we’re trying to get folks’ opinions on how we can improve the regional transportation system,” Androsky said.
People can weigh in online at www.mapolrtpupdate.com, where a week-long survey is being launched today.
In the months ahead, that public input will be combined with traffic counts, crash data, traffic and congestion forecasts going out to 2045 and other information to develop a range of potential project ideas, Vaughn said. That will be presented to the public at another open house in the spring.
A draft plan will then be compiled over the summer with final approval expected in late summer or autumn of next year.
Staff will also be seeking input in coming weeks from groups that are traditionally underrepresented at something like Tuesday’s open house, including teenagers, college students, the elderly and members of racial and ethnic minorities, he said.
The planning is required by the federal government for designated metropolitan areas such as Mankato — and projects must be listed in an official Long Range Transportation Plan to be eligible for federal funding. Although the work may sometimes feel a bit bureaucratic, it has value beyond staying in the good graces of federal officials, Piepho said.
“It’s a federal directive, but it’s good for the area, the cities, the townships, the counties,” he said. “It gets us to focus on long-term, long-range planning.”
