When the United Methodist Church adopted the slogan “open hearts, open minds, open doors” around the turn of the 21st century, denomination leaders were not intending to show any congregations to the door.
Nevertheless, an unhealed wound marring the overall denomination’s unity has precipitated the previously unthinkable: Effective May 1, the Global Methodist Church will form.
Organized by conservative Methodists unhappy with more liberal congregations’ defiance of the UMC’s ban on same-sex marriage and ordination of openly gay clergy, the GMC will offer a potential alternative to Methodists, including those currently within the Minnesota Conference of the UMC.
But will any area congregations join?
According to Minnesota UMC Southern Prairie District Supt. Fred Vanderwerf, that is unlikely at present.
“Of the 70 churches in my jurisdiction, no church has specifically approached me about disaffiliation,” said Vanderwerf, whose area of supervision extends across the state’s southwestern quadrant.
“That doesn’t mean they’re not discussing it. We are aware of a few UMC churches in Minnesota that have stated their intention to leave. We respect that and want to bless them on their new path.”
One of the sticking points is that the UMC General Conference at which these questions were to be addressed was scheduled for 2020. The General Conference was recently rescheduled for 2024 due in part to a delay in visa applications — a problem because half of UMC’s nearly 13 million worldwide members are residents of overseas countries.
Unwilling to wait for further denomination-wide discussions, establishing the GMC is the path some conservative UMC congregations have chosen.
“We are not surprised the GMC is forming,” Vanderwerf said. “What has caught the church off-guard is how quickly it has happened.”
Vanderwerf is clear that the questions have been addressed within the Minnesota Conference of the UMC, with a sizable majority on the same page.
“At our annual gathering of Minnesota laity and clergy in 2019, we adopted by a margin of 85 percent a vision of who we want to be and where we want to go,” Vanderwerf said.
“We’ve been living into that vision, and we anticipate that the majority of Minnesota churches, including the three in Mankato and others throughout the Southern Prairie District, will remain part of the continuing United Methodist Church and stay on that journey with us.”
A statement concerning LGBTQIA+ inclusion on the Minnesota UMC’s website (minnesotaumc.org) makes that vision unmistakable.
Beginning with, “We believe that God’s grace is offered to all, and we will strive to be lavishly generous when it comes to inclusion,” the statement affirms the gifts of LGBTQIA+ clergy, says the church values diversity in clergy leadership and explicitly states, “We understand and respect that Minnesota United Methodist clergy … have differing views on officiating marriage ceremonies for LGBTQIA+ couples … Clergy have always been able to decline officiating marriages for any number of reasons, and clergy will be able to continue to exercise that discretion.”
For congregations considering a departure to the GMC, Vanderwerf advises patience. In order for a pastor to join the GMC, they must surrender their UMC credentials and hope the GMC will accept them instead.
Therefore, a few risks are involved, along with the question of whether a congregation would be allowed to purchase its building from the UMC.
“The Minnesota Annual Conference is working on a process for churches desiring to leave so they can do so while keeping their buildings and also fulfilling financial obligations to the conference, such as unfunded pension liabilities for clergy,” Vanderwerf said.
“While there is an exit ramp, it will be the same or better in 2024, so it would be good to spend time discerning who you are as a congregation rather than hastily taking this first exit.”
Centenary United Methodist Church, in the heart of Mankato’s downtown area on South Second Street, is definitely not seeking to depart the UMC.
With 160 years of history in Mankato, Centenary says it “combines acts of social justice with meaningful worship” and has called itself a reconciling congregation since 2008.
Centenary’s Senior Pastor Michelle Hargrave said, “The UMC has not been fully inclusive and has made statements to that effect since 1972.
“In 2008, we stood against that, and we will be fully inclusive whatever the denomination says.”
Hargrave and her congregation believe their best future lies within the Minnesota Conference of the UMC, based on the above-mentioned statements adopted in 2019.
“We work on justice issues — including racism, economic difference and ability — in a variety of ways, and we want the UMC to be welcoming to LGBTQ people, too,” Hargrave said.
Centenary strives to be true to the UMC “open hearts, open minds, open doors” motto; the church provides a Holy Grounds Community Breakfast inside its building six days each week, hosts a Social Justice Theater (productions have included “The Laramie Project,” “Shrek,” “Godspell” and “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to name just a few) and is involved with the Connections Shelter and the Mankato Pride Festival, among other ongoing engagement projects.
“Centenary is trying to live into the best of what we believe it is to be UMC,” Hargrave said.
“We want to work for compassion and justice in all that we do, to grow in love of our neighbors, so this seems really clear to us.”
Hargrave said she has not to date performed a gay wedding, which has been against the UMC rules for clergy, but the Minnesota UMC has now said it will no longer punish or eject clergy for doing so.
“I’ve always followed the rules, but I think it’s time to say we’ll do that, too,” Hargrave said.
Centenary’s administrative council put forth a statement in March, affirming the church’s support and celebration of LGBTQ weddings and clergy and saying LGBTQ clergy would be welcome, if appointed.
“We proclaim a full welcome and continue to work toward an inclusive justice for all people,” Centenary’s statement reads.
Still, Vanderwerf believes the human sexuality questions are not the only ones on which the UMC should be concentrating and are not the sole cause of the schism leading to the GMC’s formation.
“A lot of churches are still wondering how to recover from the pandemic,” said Vanderwerf, who has witnessed a marked decline of in-person attendance among his 70-church district since 2020, with half now reporting 50 people or fewer attending regular Sunday worship services.
“How do we become more relevant and reach new people for our congregations?”
In fact, the May Day establishment of the GMC might help clarify things, Vanderwerf speculates.
“This might free up churches on both sides of the issue to do better work,” he said.
“As our denomination undergoes significant change, we are committed to loving and caring for one another—wherever our journeys may take us.”
