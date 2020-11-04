Area voters again did their part to be ranked among the best in the nation for voter turnout Tuesday and local election officials said the Election Day went very smoothly, with no disruptions at polling locations or problems arising.
Several area counties topped 90% in voter turnout when calculated on the total number of votes cast compared to the number of registered voters on Election Day. Voter turnout also can be calculated on total votes cast compared to the number of adults in a county, which would provide lower turnout percentages.
Le Sueur County took honors in the nine-county area with a 93.6% turnout, followed closely by Waseca County, which was just shy of 93% and Sibley County at 92%.
Rural counties, which often have an older demographic, have traditionally had the highest turnout rates in the state.
"We had quite high turnout," said Mike Stalberger, who oversees elections in Blue Earth County.
There were 35,728 votes cast for a 89.4% turnout rate based on registered voters in the county.
There are just under 40,000 registered voters in Blue Earth County. "That number's been creeping up just because of population growth," Stalberger said.
"Minnesota ranks highest in the nation for voter turnout," said Jaci Kopet, who oversees elections in Nicollet County.
She saw a sizable increase in voter registrations this year, up 1,200. And more than 19,000 either went to the polls Tuesday or, as was more often the case, voted absentee early. Nicollet County had a 91% turnout rate.
Like all area counties, and the rest of the state, Kopet said the election ran very smoothly.
"We prepared for all kinds of situations that could have happened, and the day went smoothly with no events. That's huge."
While Election Day was smooth, and in many ways relatively slow compared to past years, the weeks leading up to it had election officials scrambling as a record number of voters cast early ballots either in person or by mail.
The surge came as officials encouraged people to vote absentee rather than at the polls on Election Day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The early voting was also made easier because of special rules that did not require people to have a witness sign their absentee ballot.
"What's interesting is that 58% of the votes were absentee or mail ballots," Kopet said.
She noted that only about half as many people voted in person on Election Day this year compared to the last presidential election four years ago. As voters become more comfortable with absentee mail voting and may find it easier to do, Kopet said she and other officials in other counties will probably have to reconsider their election system.
"We'll have to think things through if this early voting is a trend. For us, we only had one early voting center. So we're going to have to decide if we will have early voting centers in St. Peter and North Mankato. We weren't really designed to take so many (early ballots) in at one center," Kopet said.
Waseca County Auditor Tammy Spooner said they, too, were inundated with early votes and were glad to see Election Day go so well.
"It went surprisingly well considering the chaos of recent weeks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.