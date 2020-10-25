MANKATO — There’s some intensity in south-central Minnesota about the 2020 election, most of it focused on the race at the top of the ballot.
A great-grandmother is appalled by President Donald Trump: “I want to call him an a-hole, but it’s not really respectable for me to say that.”
A retiree believes America is doomed if Joe Biden wins the presidency: “I don’t know if this country will make it past the election. I think we’re headed toward a civil war.”
It’s become increasingly common in recent decades for national politicians and political parties to portray each election as a make-or-break moment for the nation’s survival, particularly when they’re asking for donations. In 2020, many voters share the sentiment.
In an unscientific online question conducted by The Free Press in early October, a majority of area respondents said they would vote for Biden next month. Out of 296 respondents, 195 supported Biden, 93 supported Trump and another 8 were undecided.
Those who took part often felt the election marked a turning point for the United States.
For Trump supporters, Biden represents a leftist push that could hurt the country.
“I plan on voting for Trump because he does what he says he is going to do and because he is not a politician,” Stephanie Jacobson wrote. “Trump will fight for us. A vote for Biden is a vote for socialism.”
Karen Tanner wrote she supported Trump because “he has done the most for us.
“He is not a career politician. Biden has had numerous opportunities to change the divided attitude of this country. All he and his party do is to blame someone else. He was a vice president for eight years. Why didn’t he and (former President Barack) Obama fix the race issue or at least try to fix it? It’s the same old thing with the Democrats: Tax and spend.”
Others admire Trump for his business acumen and deal-making skills. According to Lynn Olson, Trump is “the best president we’ve had since Reagan.”
For Biden supporters, the election is a chance to get rid of threats to democracy and heal the deep rifts in America they’ve seen over the past four years.
“I trust (Biden) to listen to doctors and scientists to save lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Jamie Sorenson wrote. “I like his economic and environmental plans. And I believe that he will truly try to heal the divide, reach out to everyone and be a president for all Americans not just his base.”
Maggi Bramhall wrote she believes “Biden is a sane, rational person who will lead this country out of the hateful state it is in. He will start the healing process.”
Thomas Kuster wrote he planned to vote for Biden “to return our country to a democratic republic under the Constitution and rule of law.”
While this is just a small sample of how south-central Minnesota feels, the fears each respondent expresses echo throughout the region, the state and the country.
“I’m really worried,” said Joel Nielsen, the Mankatoan concerned about a possible civil war. “For what Biden wants to do, it’s really got me worried. The Green New Deal is garbage as far as I’m concerned.”
Trump, Nielsen said, has had a virtually flawless first term, the only shortcomings being his inability to reveal the remainder of Hillary Clinton’s emails or publicly unveil proof that the federal investigation of Russian involvement in the 2016 election was entirely instigated by the Democrats.
During the past four years, in Nielsen’s view, the president has had to deal with an impeachment, a pandemic and a Democratic House speaker who won’t work with him. And he’s still done well.
“I like the stock market. I like the way he’s brought jobs back. Although I’m not in the workforce now, there’s a lot of people who are and they were hurting,” said Nielsen, 75.
“I like the way he’s handled the race relations. Blacks, Hispanics, their rate of employment is tremendously higher than it was under Obama.”
Plus Nielsen likes the president’s style: “I just love the way President Trump does things. He doesn’t beat around the bush. He talks straight, and I like that.”
Shirley Rosenau, the LeHillier grandmother who needed to hold her tongue when describing the president, heard something very different than straight talk when she listened to the president speak in the past four years.
“He has no honesty,” said Rosenau, a mostly retired accountant. “I don’t think I’ve ever been familiar with anybody who lies like he does. It’s absolutely ridiculous. ... I really don’t know how anybody can say he’s a good person.”
Rosenau condemns the way Trump has responded to the pandemic and is unimpressed with his signature issue — the strength of the economy and the low unemployment during his first three years, saying “he inherited from Obama and Biden an economy that was on the way up.”
Trump’s animosity toward the Affordable Care Act is unforgivable considering he’s offered no replacement, she said.
“He’s had four years, we haven’t heard a thing — just how wonderful it’s going to be,” Rosenau said of Trump’s health care plan.
Bradford Hansen, of Mankato, is voting for Trump, saying it’s a practical decision based on the impact the election results will have on the economy. A producer of consumer trade shows, Hansen said the election of Obama and Democratic majorities in Congress in 2008 had a directly negative impact on an already struggling economy.
“It just terrified the business community,” Hansen said, predicting a similar reaction in 2020 considering the Democratic ticket’s policies and lack of private sector experience. “The same thing would happen if Biden-Harris get in.”
He also worries about Democratic attempts to pressure social media companies to restrict speech, to undermine gun rights, and to potentially increase the size of the Supreme Court and the number of states to boost their political power.
While Hansen’s thoughts on the election initially focused exclusively on his concerns regarding the Democrats, that doesn’t mean he’s simply voting against Biden. He likes Trump.
“I like the business background and the fact that he asks ‘Why? Why are we entering into these trade agreements? What’s in it for us?’ No politician has ever done that before.”
While Hansen and Nielsen believe the president has done an outstanding job in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary Mittlestadt, of Mankato, completely disagrees. In fact, Trump’s pandemic performance is the first issue she brings up.
Trump has downplayed the severity of the threat from the beginning, offering false hope that it would disappear quickly, repeatedly and wrongly predicting that cases were about to plunge, and disingenuously promising vaccines and miracle therapeutics were right around the corner, Mittlestadt said.
“It’s just so unrealistic,” she said.
Trump is also needlessly attempting to drive a wedge between Americans, according to Mittlestadt: “What really gets me is the inflammatory rhetoric, the divisive statements that come from Trump.”
The campaign flyers she’s received in the mail from Republicans and Republican-affiliated groups continue the trend — filled with fear-mongering, out-of-context statements, altered photos, she said.
“With the Republicans, it’s all negative. ... What I get from Biden, he’s actually sharing what his plan is. It’s all positive and upbeat. ‘We can do this.’”
Talking to voters leaves a strong sense that most are making their decision primarily based on their opinion of Trump — adore him or despise him. But with Election Day nearing and many votes already cast, firm opinions of the challenger are also in place.
For Biden supporters, the degree of enthusiasm varies but they don’t portray him as the lesser of evils.
“I felt good about who I voted for,” said Mittlestadt, who dropped off her absentee ballot more than two weeks before the deadline. “To me, Biden just seems like a good, decent person. I see a lot of dignity there. He seems to listen to people, respects the scientists, just seems to have a lot of common sense.”
Rosenau calls Biden “not a really outstanding candidate” but one who is honest.
“I feel he’s a good person and that he will do his damnedest for all of us,” she said. “So I really pray he’s elected.”
Like many people on both sides of the political divide, Rosenau is deeply worried about the nation’s future if the other side prevails when the votes are counted after Nov. 3.
“I can’t possibly imagine our country surviving another four years with Donald Trump,” she said, adding that her worries are exacerbated by the willingness of the Republican Party to back him up regardless of what he does.
Mittlestadt is more optimistic. It’s inevitable that the losing side in 2020 will take it very hard. And it’s inevitable that the ranting voices on both political extremes will draw the most attention. But she thinks the noisiest voices represent only a small fraction of the nation’s population.
“I think most people are decent and care about the country. I can’t say either side is more patriotic or loves the country more,” Mittlestadt said. “It’s the two ends that are so loud — the people in the center aren’t being heard. I think it’s those of us in the center who are going to save the country.”
