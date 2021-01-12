MANKATO — After a quiet Monday, south-central Minnesota's COVID-19 cases jumped back up Tuesday.
Area counties combined for 86 new COVID cases and zero new deaths, a day after the region had only 33 newly confirmed cases, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Mondays and Tuesdays typically have smaller upticks compared to days later in the week due to reporting lags from the weekend.
Blue Earth County's 27 new cases were the most in the region, followed by 12 each in Waseca and Brown counties.
Watonwan County was the sole one in the south-central region without any new cases. All other area counties had at least five new ones.
The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Blue Earth County — 27
- Waseca County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Le Sueur County — 10
- Faribault County — 9
- Martin County — 8
- Nicollet County — 5
- Sibley County — 3
Statewide, the health department reported 13 COVID deaths. Minnesota's pandemic death toll rose to 5,724.
