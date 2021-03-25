MANKATO — South-central Minnesota's COVID-19 positivity rate leveled out this week while remaining around the level used as a metric for concern.
The nine area counties combined for a 4.96% positivity rate, which measures the percent of tests resulting in positive cases. It's a slight decline from the previous week's 5.03% rate, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
Health experts consider 5% positivity rates to be a key threshold in tracking COVID-19 spread in communities. South-central Minnesota has been at or near 5% for three weeks now, although this week's slight drop offers some hope the rate will trend back down in the coming weeks.
More concerning was how far Minnesota's overall positivity rate jumped up this week. The state's rate rose from 4.2% to 4.6%.
Minnesota is currently in a race to vaccinate residents before case upticks balloon into bigger problems. The U.K. COVID-19 strain, thought to be more contagious than previous strains, is driving the recent upswing in cases.
The health department has identified 503 individuals statewide who've contracted the U.K. strain, said Minnesota infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann during a briefing with reporters Thursday. Mankato is among the places where the strain, also known as B117, has been identified.
Total B117 cases are likely higher statewide, Ehresmann said.
"That does not represent the sum total of circulation of B117 across the state," she said. "In fact, we think that probably half of the cases in the state have to do with B117 at this point."
Earlier in the briefing, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted Thursday had the highest daily total for new cases statewide since Jan. 9. It was another reminder of how "seriously we have to take this pandemic going forward," she said.
"We do have the potential for another spike in cases and the negative outcomes that flow from that in terms of long-term health concerns, hospitalizations and even mortality," she said.
Despite elevated positivity rates over the last three weeks, the south-central region is still far off from the numbers seen during last fall's surge. The positivity rate peaked at about 15% in mid-November.
Rates remained above 5% until the week ending on Jan. 13 before dropping as low as 3% in early February. From there, rates generally trended up until this week's steadiness.
Five area counties had drops this week, while four had rises. Blue Earth County's 3.9% rate, down from 4.3%, was the second lowest in the south-central region.
Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Faribault counties joined Blue Earth County in having dips. Of the five, only Brown County's 6.2% — down from 6.6% — came in higher than 5%.
The lowest percentage in the region actually occurred in a county where the positivity rate rose this week. Watonwan County's rate went up from 1.7% to 3.6%.
Other counties with rises were Waseca, Sibley and Martin. All three had rates above 5%, with Martin's 8.3% being the seventh highest in the state.
