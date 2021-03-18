MANKATO — South-central Minnesota’s COVID-19 positivity rate ticked upward again this week, bringing it just above the key 5% threshold.
After bottoming out at 3% in early February, the percent of tests resulting in positive cases has trended up since. This week’s 5.03% rate followed a 4.9% finish in the prior week, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
State health officials have used 5% positivity rates or higher as one threshold for concern about an area’s case spread.
This was the south-central region’s first week with a rate at 5% or higher since mid-January. It’s too early to tell if the 5% rate will sustain itself or rise beyond this week, but four area counties had rates well above 5% and the region's rate is far above the statewide 4.2% figure.
The upticks come as the state and nine-county region recently experienced a rise in new cases. Statewide hospitalization numbers have also ticked upward, although they remain far below levels seen during the state’s worst stretches earlier in the pandemic.
Recent rises at the local and state levels are likely explained by a combination of factors, said Eric Weller, coordinator of the South Central Health Care Coalition. Schools opening again for in-person learning and youth sports, both of which have had outbreaks traced back to them, could be among the factors.
“We need people to stay strong and continue the good practices, but at the same time get vaccinated,” Weller said.
Minnesota had 224 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of March 4. Numbers rose to 297 as of Wednesday, Weller said, adding it’s not a huge spike but still something to monitor.
The state is recommending young people across the state be tested every two weeks for COVID-19, while student athletes are recommended to get weekly tests. Testing in south-central Minnesota was down this week compared to last week, dropping from 9,268 to 8,514 tests administered — 8.1% lower.
Derek J. Wingert, a local volunteer data analyst for the COVID Tracking Project, was hoping to see an uptick in people seeking testing after last week’s positivity rate rose from 4% to 4.9%. After another week with even higher positivity rates, he’s again encouraging people to seek testing as a way to prevent spread.
“The No. 1 thing people can use as a tool that isn’t just behaviors is taking advantage of regular testing,” he said. “And it looks like we’re just not doing it.”
Mitigation behaviors loosening as vaccinations ramp up seem to be driving the recent backtrack, he added. There’s data to support the assertion.
The University of Southern California’s Center for Economic and Social Research has tracked mobility and behavioral survey data nationwide throughout the pandemic. Over the last two months, people gradually started having more visitors over at their residences and started going to more bars, clubs and gathering places.
Letting up on mitigation before more people get vaccinations could set the state’s pandemic progress back by weeks or months, Wingert said.
“If behaviors keep up, I’m concerned the numbers will keep coming up,” he said.
South-central Minnesota's positivity rates were highest this week in Faribault County, which rose from 6.5% to 8.1%. Nicollet County’s rate was the next highest, a rise from 5.4% to 7.5%.
Both counties had among the 15 highest positivity rates in the state. Brown County’s rise from 3.5% to 6.6% — the biggest jump in the south-central region — and Le Sueur County’s rise from 4.7% to 5.7% weren’t far behind.
The fifth county with a higher rate this week was Martin. It went from 2.9% to 4.9%, staying just below the 5% threshold.
Blue Earth County’s lower rate this week was encouraging in comparison. It dropped from 5.6% back down to 4.3%.
Three other counties also had lower rates this week. Waseca County had the biggest drop in the region, dipping from 5.6% to 2.4%.
Watonwan County dropped from 2.9% to 1.7%, while Sibley County went from 4.7% to 4.2%.
The rates in Waseca and Watonwan counties were among the 20 lowest in the state this week. Encouraging numbers there, however, didn’t offset the rises elsewhere.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.