MANKATO — After an encouraging end to September and first half of October, south-central Minnesota’s COVID-19 positivity rates jumped back up over the last week.
The percent of tests resulting in positive cases rose in eight of the region’s nine counties, according to new data from the Minnesota Department of Health.
South-central Minnesota’s overall positivity rate jumped from 3.4% between Oct. 7-14 to 5.5% between Oct. 14-21.
The latest rate was a result of less testing and more positive cases than the previous week. Four counties had more testing than the week before, but decreases in five counties caused the region’s testing volume to dip from 7,587 to 7,190 over the last two weeks.
The discouraging positivity rates include upticks in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Brown, Watonwan, Sibley, Martin and Faribault counties.
Blue Earth County’s 5.5% positivity rate rose from 2.2% the week before and is now at its highest point since the week ending Sept. 2.
Nicollet County had a similar jump up to 5.1% from 2.4% the week before. Both Blue Earth and Nicollet counties had three straight weeks of decreasing rates before the jump during the last week.
Le Sueur County had the highest positivity rate, 7.8%, among the nine counties. It joined Faribault County in being the only two in the area with rising rates in each of the last four weeks.
A 5% positivity rate or higher is considered cause for concern. Waseca, Watonwan, Martin and Faribault counties joined Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties in surpassing the 5% threshold over the last week — only Brown and Sibley had rates below 5%.
Waseca County’s 6.4% rate was the second highest in the area. Its rate has dropped in each of the last four weeks, however, going from 33.1% to 6.4% over that span.
The rates come as the state descends further into influenza season. Minnesota’s weekly flu report released Thursday showed the state has had only two hospitalizations for flu so far, although the state is still about four weeks out from when hospitalizations started to rise in previous seasons.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, though, are already rising statewide. The situation in south-central Minnesota appears manageable so far, with Blue Earth County reporting one current COVID-19 hospitalization as of Thursday.
The one COVID-19 hospitalization doesn’t mean only one hospital bed is occupied in the county. COVID patients are a small percentage of how many total people need hospital beds.
During a virtual forum on COVID-19 hosted by Minnesota State University in early October, an infectious disease specialist from Mayo Clinic shared how it’s common for hospitals in the state to operate at 70% capacity year-round. Dr. John O’Horo said the 5% of patients with COVID, as an example, are on top of the typical demand.
“When we look at how much capacity we have within a region, a big driver of this is we just don’t have that much capacity between normal operations and a surge,” he said.
Wisconsin just admitted its first COVID patient to a field hospital built in case traditional hospital beds ran out Wednesday. The state is seeing record death and case counts, and it’s not alone among Minnesota’s neighbors.
Minnesota continues to be surrounded by states with higher COVID positivity rates as its own positivity rate rises. The higher rates in Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota come from lower testing volume, meaning tests are likely to go to sicker people.
Less testing also means asymptomatic cases are more likely to go undetected despite how easily they can still spread the disease to others. Positivity rates by state over the last week, according to the COVID Tracking Project, include:
- Minnesota — 6.3%
- North Dakota — 10.7%
- Iowa — 21.9%
- Wisconsin — 23.3%
- South Dakota — 34.7%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.