MANKATO — Area counties had an uptick in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but the total remained small and there were no new deaths reported.
The south-central region's nine counties combined for 28 cases, up from 14 on Monday, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Blue Earth County accounted for half of the 28 new cases.
With no newly confirmed deaths in the region, its pandemic toll remained at 491. Of the 491, 13 have been confirmed so far in March.
Statewide, however, there were 12 more COVID-19 deaths. Minnesota's pandemic toll rose to 12,340.
Ages of the deceased ranged from 30-34 years old in Hennepin County to 85-89 in Freeborn County. Most of the deaths occurred in people in their 70s or older.
Like cases trends, deaths have been trending down in recent months. South-central Minnesota was averaging nearly two confirmed COVID-19 deaths per day in December, then about one per day in January and February, and is now approaching about one every other day so far in March.
The last time the region finished a month with fewer than 20 deaths was September. March is on track to match that distinction.
