MANKATO — South-central Minnesota counties had a drop in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases for the second straight week.
This week's totals did come as testing dropped across the region, but lower rates of positive tests during a similar period suggest the dip wasn't solely due to fewer tests.
The nine area counties combined for 360 new cases in the week ending Friday, down about 21% from the 455 cases confirmed during the previous week, according to Minnesota Department of Health numbers.
Area counties also had no newly confirmed COVID deaths Friday. The health department did, however, confirm another 21 statewide — raising the state's overall pandemic death toll to 6,032.
Drops in cases in seven of the nine area counties fueled the encouragingly low overall case totals this week. Blue Earth County had the biggest drop in new cases, going from 130 to 93 over the last two weeks.
The six other counties with lower case totals this week were Nicollet, Waseca, Brown, Watonwan, Sibley and Martin. Watonwan County had the fewest new cases, dipping from 20 to nine.
Le Sueur County was the sole one in the region with more new cases this week, although it only increased by one from 50 to 51. The county also had an uptick in its positivity rate during a similar period, though, which could indicate cases would've risen higher if testing remained level week over week.
The final area county, Faribault County, had the same number of new cases this week as last week at 42.
South-central Minnesota seems to be following a similar pattern as the state as a whole, with gradually lower case totals, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks. Area counties have only had two confirmed COVID deaths since last weekend, slowing down the concerning pace the region was on earlier this month.
Area counties also combined for 66 new COVID cases Friday. The full list of new cases in area counties includes:
- Le Sueur County — 12
- Brown County — 12
- Waseca County — 11
- Blue Earth County — 10
- Nicollet County — 10
- Faribault County — 6
- Sibley County — 2
- Martin County — 2
- Watonwan County — 1
Statewide, the health department confirmed 1,525 new or probable cases of the disease — along with 558 people in the hospital with COVID at last count, with 98 needing intensive care. ICU cases remain at four-month lows.
Active cases ticked up but still remain below 12,000. Two months ago, the number of active COVID cases in the state hovered around 50,000.
The downside at this point appears to be coming from the state’s vaccination efforts, which remain flat in the early stages. As of Monday, about 4% of the state’s population had received a dose and about 1% had a completed vaccination series.
The newest reports come a day after the state’s top health officials said Minnesota appears to have dodged a major post-holiday surge in COVID-19 cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.