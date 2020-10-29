MANKATO — Amid heightened COVID-19 positivity rates statewide and in the upper Midwest, south-central Minnesota's rate held steady this week.
The nine-county region combined for 400 new cases from 7,393 new tests between Oct. 21-28, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health. Both measures were up from the prior week.
New cases and tests resulted in a 5.4% positivity rate, however, about in line with the 5.5% rate from the week before. Minnesota's overall rate rose from 6% to 7.7% during the same two-week period.
With Minnesota being surrounded by states with extremely high positivity rates and other counties within the state starting to have concerning upticks themselves, south-central Minnesota's steadiness in recent weeks is relatively encouraging.
"To see south-central Minnesota stay pretty stable for now is something that we should be proud of but not take for granted,” said Derek Wingert, a local volunteer analyst with the COVID Tracking Project.
While surrounding states have an influence on Minnesota, he stressed the importance of working together to "stand strong and minimize the impact." At least this week, south-central Minnesota appears to be faring well on that front compared to other areas of Minnesota.
The highest positivity rates in south-central Minnesota this week were Le Sueur County's 7.5% — down from 7.8% the week before — and Faribault County's 7.6% — up from 5.4%. Yet neither county's most recent rate was high enough to make it in the top half of all Minnesota counties.
Three other counties in the area, Martin, Watonwan and Brown, had among the 10 lowest positivity rates in the state this week. Each of them also had a lower rate than the week before.
Blue Earth County's rate put it within the 20 lowest positivity rates in the state. After jumping from 2.2% to 5.5% between Oct. 7-14 and 14-21, the county's rate slightly dropped to 5.2% this week.
The county had 2,137 total tests this week, up 82 from the week before. The latest data would include results from the free COVID saliva testing site which opened late last week in Mankato.
Day one of the site on Friday, Oct. 23 resulted in 349 completed tests, according to Sara Severs of the State Emergency Operations Center. By Monday, the site had tested 778 individuals.
Overall in south-central Minnesota, six counties — Blue Earth, Brown, Le Sueur, Martin, Waseca and Watonwan — had lower positivity rates this week compared to the prior week. Nicollet, Sibley and Faribault counties were the three with higher rates week over week.
After Waseca County's rate spiked as high as 33.1% in September, it has since had five straight weeks of declining percentages. It had a 5.8% positivity rate this week with a reduction in testing volume.
In contrast, Faribault County has had five straight weeks of rising rates. It went from 1.2% back in September to 7.6% this week with testing levels mostly declining during that period.
Nicollet County's rate rose for the second straight week, although looking further back shows its weekly rate dropped only once in the past six weeks. The county's positivity rate sat at 6.7% this week compared to 6.1% the week before with similar testing.
The statewide positivity rates for Minnesota and its neighbors this week, according to the COVID Tracking Project, were as follows:
- Minnesota — 7.7%
- North Dakota — 11.8%
- Wisconsin — 13.3%
- South Dakota — 20.3%
- Iowa — 24.6%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.