GAYLORD — A rural Arlington man was killed by an accidental gunshot Friday night near Gaylord.
Brady Steffer, 26, died after he was shot by a rifle just before 11 p.m. on a property east of Gaylord, according to the Sibley County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are not publicly identifying the shooter.
Steffer and another person were outside checking on animals after hearing coyotes, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office. The other person had a rifle, repositioned it and it went off.
Staffer was taken to the Sibley Ridgeview Medical Center, where he died.
The shooting is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.