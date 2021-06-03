ARLINGTON — An Arlington man who reportedly shot at rabbits in city limits and instead hit a garage is facing a felony charge.
After a report of gunshots on May 26, Jeffrey Jay Matz, 60, reportedly admitted he fired three .22-caliber bullets at rabbits in the dark. One of the bullets went through the window of a neighbor's garage.
Matz was charged with felony reckless discharge of a firearm in a city Wednesday in Sibley County District Court.
