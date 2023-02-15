ARLINGTON — A 51-year-old Arlington woman was injured when the SUV she was driving Wednesday morning crashed a few miles south of Arlington.
Cheryl Ann Rovinsky was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Highway 5 and was near 401st Avenue in Sibley County just before 9 a.m. when she lost control of the vehicle and it went into a ditch, the State Patrol said.
Road conditions were icy and snowy, the patrol said.
Rovinsky was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Arlington.
