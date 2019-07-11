ST. PAUL — A Michigan man who used GPS trackers and had a gun while stalking a Mankato woman was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison.
Mankato police caught Shawn Kelly Thomason, 39, stalking a woman with whom he had a previous relationship in December. He initially was charged locally but the case was later transferred to federal court.
Thomason pleaded guilty to interstate stalking in March. He was sentenced to 45 months in prison and three years probation, the Minnesota District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.
{span}”Thomason devised a plan to digitally stalk, harm and abduct his ex-girlfriend,” the press release claims.{/span}
According to federal and local court documents:
Thomason made at least four trips from his home in Hazel Park Michigan to Mankato to surveil a woman who had recently moved to Mankato.
The woman called police when Thomason cornered her outside her new residence.
After officers found two GPS trackers attached to the woman’s car, Thomason admitted he had placed the devices on two different occasions. He admitted to tracking her daily travel and watching the woman at her workplace.
Inside Thomason’s vehicle, police found a loaded gun, stun gun, video cameras, four cellphones, electrical tape, gloves and other suspicious items.
