A man is in custody after allegedly stealing an SUV and a gun from New Ulm and fleeing from authorities in Blue Earth County.
According to announcements from the New Ulm Police Department and Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office:
An SUV left running outside a New Ulm gas station was stolen around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. The SUV was a retired privately owned police squad and a handgun was in the glove compartment.
A Lake Crystal police officer spotted the stolen vehicle going over 100 mph on Highway 60 around 9:30 p.m. The officer briefly pursued the SUV but lost sight of it.
The vehicle was spotted soon after at an Amboy gas station. Deputies found the vehicle unoccupied on Highway 169 just north of the Faribault County line around 9:45 p.m. The gun was not inside.
Officers searched the area, with support from K9s and a State Patrol helicopter, but did not locate a suspect.
New Ulm police investigators meanwhile identified the suspect as Matthew Dennis Smith, 32, of St. Paul.
Smith was found walking along Highway 169 near Amboy around 9 a.m. Wednesday and was arrested without incident. The gun was not recovered.
The New Ulm Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation.
