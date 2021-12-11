MANKATO — The Mankato City Council is pleased enough with the first-year performance of City Manager Susan Arntz to provide an immediate $3,000 raise plus a 3% cost of living adjustment in 2022.
The council met in closed session last week for Arntz's performance evaluation and is scheduled to approve her salary adjustment Monday night.
"The Council finds the work to be positive and appreciates the work done so far," according to a memo included in Monday's meeting packet. "The Council has received favorable feedback from staff as well."
Arntz was provided nearly $181,000 a year in compensation when she was hired in the fall of 2020 — $170,000 in base salary plus $4,800 for car expenses and $6,000 in extra contributions for a retirement account. The contract included an additional $3,000 in salary to kick in during 2021, but that was delayed in the spring until after her one-year performance review, Arntz told The Free Press.
The 3% COLA for 2022 is similar to what is being provided to other city employees, pushing her base wage to $175,100 and her total compensation, including a car allowance and added retirement account contributions, to just under $186,000.
Hentges, who was city manager from 1996 until Nov. 30 of last year, had a final base salary of $175,621 plus a car allowance and deferred compensation that brought his total compensation to $181,000.
Arntz was city administrator in Waconia for 19 years prior to her hiring in Mankato and she has been commuting from that southwestern Twin Cities exurban community for the past year.
When she was hired, Arntz said the timing of the move to Mankato would be a family decision. She and her husband, Jonathan, have three daughters, one of whom was already in college. Their second daughter was in her senior year in high school, so no move was contemplated until her graduation in the spring of this year.
Ultimately, the family decided to stay one more school year in Waconia but is now searching for a home in Mankato. Arntz is beginning to explore neighborhoods and she's looking forward to the end of the commutes from Waconia.
"It will certainly be a lot easier to manage once my family is here in full," she said.
Arntz said her first year at the helm of Mankato's municipal government, other than being hobbled by a broken ankle, has been "absolutely tremendous."
"I have been very impressed with the organization overall," she said, adding that she's enjoyed meeting area residents. "It's been a great opportunity to meet the community. There's still a lot for me to learn and do."
