By Mark Fischenich mfischenich@mankatofreepress.com
MANKATO — Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz is poised to receive a pay hike on July 1, which would bring her annual compensation to just a hair under $200,000.
The City Council met on May 1 in a session closed to the media and the public to review the performance of Arntz and discuss a possible salary adjustment. Because it was a closed meeting, an official vote could not be held but is expected at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The agenda item in the council packet for the upcoming meeting includes a very brief summary of the closed session: “The Council finds the work to be positive. The Council has received favorable feedback from staff as well. Based on the positive review, the Council is considering a wage adjustment that would place the City Manager on the adopted 2023 pay scale at step 4, which is $90.92, effective July 1, 2023.”
As a management employee, Arntz does not receive overtime pay. The proposed rate would calculate to $189,113 over the course of 40 hours and 52 weeks.
Arntz negotiated a base salary of $170,000 a year plus $4,800 for car expenses and $6,000 in extra contributions for a retirement account when she was hired in the fall of 2020 to replace longtime City Manager Pat Hentges.
After a performance review in December of 2021, when the council used very similar language to this year’s description of her positive performance and favorable feedback from staff, her base wage rose to $175,100. Her total compensation, including the car allowance and added retirement account contributions, was just under $186,000.
Monday’s council meeting agenda item makes no reference to changes in her car allowance or supplemental retirement account contribution. So her total compensation on July 1 — not counting medical insurance and other benefits provided to all city employees — will apparently be $199,913 if the council approves the increase.
Hentges’ total compensation was $181,000 at the time of his retirement.
