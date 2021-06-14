JANESVILLE — A neighbor reportedly set fire to Frankenstein's monster.
Luke Duane Olson, 35, of Janesville, is accused of burning down the 20-foot-tall statue of the green character that towered over the corner of South Main and West Mill street in Janesville.
Olson was charged with felony counts of arson and damage to property Monday in Waseca County District Court.
Police officers found the statue engulfed in flames around 2 a.m. Saturday. Only the metal frame remained after firefighters extinguished the flames.
The arsonist was caught on surveillance cameras, according to a court complaint.
Investigators reviewed footage and saw a man with a gas can approach the statue. The man lit a fire, but it went out as the man walked away. The man came back a few minutes later and lit a second fire that destroyed the statue.
Investigators suspected Olson, who has an appearance similar to the man in the video and lives in the area. Olson's wallet also was found on the ground in the area.
A search of Olson's property reportedly found clothing that appeared to match those worn by the arsonist in the video, including shoes that smelled of gasoline.
Olson denied starting the fire.
Frankenstein's monster came to Janesville in 2012. He stood near and old train locomotive and a few other items displayed by the Borneke family.
Mark Borneke bought the monster from an auction, his wife, Vicki Borneke said. The fiberglass and steel monster originally was a Vulcan on display at the 1988 Winter Carnival. His torso was elongated by 4 feet and his arms were repositioned when he was remade into Frankenstein's monster, according to auction materials. He stood at two Halloween attractions in the Twin Cities before he came to Janesville.
He had an estimated value of $14,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.