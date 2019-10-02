MANKATO — Arson is now suspected in a house fire in Mankato on Monday night.
City workers who were doing hydrant flushing happened upon the fire that caused around $60,000 damage to the house at 2410 Volk Ave. The occupants were not home at the time.
Investigators with the Mankato Department of Public Safety and Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office have found evidence of arson, Associate Director of Public Safety Dan Schisel said. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the state arson tipline at 1-800-723-2020 or the Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8725.
