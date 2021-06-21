MANKATO — Arson is suspected in a fire that caused minor damage to a Mankato residence Sunday night.
Firefighters were called to a residence at 117 S. Fourth St. around 8:15 p.m. and found a fire in a porch that was already mostly extinguished. There was minimal damage.
The fire appeared to have been intentionally set, Mankato Department of Public Safety officials said. They do not believe the fire was random, but officials declined to release any further details while an investigation is ongoing.
