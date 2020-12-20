There’s been plenty of discussion about the role of art during the pandemic, and it can’t be underestimated.
One of its benefits is keeping us saner during stressful times. The University College of London tracked tens of thousands of people during the pandemic and found that people who spent 30 minutes or more a day on arts activities — even reading and listening to music — had lower rates of anxiety and depression and reported greater satisfaction with life.
I suspect most people don’t consider themselves as having a lot of artistic talent, but the nice thing is you don’t need any to create something that only has to impress you. Painting a landscape of your back yard that ends of up looking similar to the one your first-grader did is fine. And you can just tell people its an abstract representation of your flower beds.
Whittling a stick, learning chopsticks on the piano, crocheting, photography, gluing up a popsicle stick Christmas decoration, tying a Woolly Bugger fishing fly — artistic endeavors are limited only by your imagination.
While the pursuit of artistic expression can help most of us feel better, it’s the real artists who are suffering the most through these times.
Surveys show about 95% of artists report they are losing money. Most artists don’t make money selling paintings, sculptures or other works to art galleries. They are generally scraping by even in good times selling at art shows across the state, selling on consignment at local shops, displaying their work on Etsy.
Spring-to-fall is the big time for many artists who make most all of their income at art shows — the small art fairs that pop up in area parking lots and parks or major shows like the Blueberry Festival in Ely.
Those art shows were largely shuttered this year.
Musicians, actors and other performance artists have likewise had few if any venues to work in.
What makes matters worse is the type of jobs many artists have to support their artistic pursuits. Many work in restaurants or bars, at retail jobs or doing things like driving cab.
As we know, those jobs have been the hardest hit from the pandemic. For many artists the pandemic has given them a double-whammy financially. And federal COVID aid hasn’t provided much in the way of help for most artists.
The art industry has tried to do what it can during the pandemic, including virtual music performances and art gallery showings, reservation-only visits to galleries and drive-in performances.
Many groups have hosted calls for pandemic art that captures this time in history through painting, sculpture and song. They’ve produced many paintings, photos and drawings of masked faces and social distancing portrayals. One artist built a park bench made of a fir wood seat and cinder block legs with a 6-foot piece of tape from a tape measure attached to the front of the bench.
A few other bright spots have come from the pandemic. Galleries and art auction businesses have upped their online auctions and are seeing new interest from millennial buyers who are more comfortable purchasing online.
Fortunately the support for the arts locally has grown in recent years. Public art is more prevalent, giving us a safe way to continue enjoying creations. Thousands of people every day get a bit of lift seeing the silo art looming. The growing number of sculptures in Mankato and North Mankato provide a nice opportunity to walk or drive by sculptures as well as murals.
It’s always been said that art is good for the soul. This year it has especially been a mental and physical elixir.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383
