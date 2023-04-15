By Brian Arola
When Jeff Stocco first heard about the Mankato Art Crawl, he said he’d be happy to demonstrate his craft in the hopes it encourages newcomers to give it a try.
Wood shavings accumulated on his wrist and forearm Saturday at Mankato Makerspace as he showed onlookers how to turn a chunk of birch wood into a bowl. On a nearby table sat a selection of his completed creations.
Like the wood grain on his bowls, he loves how no two visits to the Makerspace are the same.
“Everyone is doing interesting things that they love doing,” he said. “And none of what we do is the same each time we try.”
The Makerspace was one of at least 18 locations on Saturday’s first-time art crawl, organized to showcase opportunities to appreciate, support and make art in Mankato.
“It’s a really cool synergy,” said Charlie Leftridge, executive director at the Carnegie Arts Center, about the crawl. “We’re working collaboratively to help people understand there’s a lot of arts and culture experiences available to them.”
The Carnegie got on board with the crawl after Justin Ek of Bellissimo Paint and Coatings in Old Town came up with the idea. It led to galleries, shops and coffeehouses opening their doors to crawlgoers to view art and in some cases, as at the Makerspace, see live demonstrations.
The event could become an annual, or perhaps even twice a year, occasion, Leftridge said.
Ahead of the crawl, Carnegie Arts Center debuted a new exhibition Friday evening by artists Lisa Bergh and Andrew Norden. The crawl helps bring more visibility not just to the Carnegie, Leftridge said, but also to the Mankato arts scene as a whole.
“It’s really energized and motivated a lot of arts and culture bearers in the community to say ‘We’re here.’” he said.
Back over at Makerspace, board treasurer Tyler Vaughan marked off punch cards for visitors. People who visited the most sites on the crawl would be entered into a prize drawing.
Vaughan, a wood worker at the Makerspace, said the crawl was a great way to show how rich the Mankato artist and maker scene is.
“There are so many people taking risks by putting their creativity out there for people to see and appreciate,” he said.
One reason Stocco turns bowls in Mankato, rather than staying home, is he gets to see other creative types pursue their passions. He’ll see fellow wood workers, screen printers, and consider the differences and similarities between bowl making with wood versus clay over in the ceramics room.
“How cool is that?” he asked before getting back to his lathe.
For the full list of sites Saturday, check out the Mankato Art Crawl’s Facebook event page.
