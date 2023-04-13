NORTH MANKATO — About 20 vendors will have booths at an indoor art fair 3:30 p.m. today on South Central College’s conference center, 1920 Lee Boulevard.
The college’s graphic communications and multimedia technology programs are the sponsors for “Creative Exchange.”
Works by SCC students, as well as local artists, will be featured in the fundraiser for new equipment on campus.
Attendees are asked to park on the north side of the campus and enter the center through Door 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.