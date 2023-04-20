Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Fridley abv 37th Ave NE affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Snake River At Mora affecting Kanabec County. Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Sherburne and Stearns Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Scott, Sibley and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Scott, Dakota, Hennepin and Carver Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Brown and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Yellow Medicine, Renville and Chippewa Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Yellow Medicine, Chippewa and Lac qui Parle Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Ramsey, Washington and Dakota Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Dakota, Goodhue and Pierce Counties. Mississippi River At Hwy 169 at Champlin affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. Mississippi River AT Hwy 610 @ Brooklyn Pk affecting Anoka and Hennepin Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting Washington, St. Croix and Pierce Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. .Widespread flooding continues on area rivers. Up to an inch and a half of additional rainfall through Friday morning is expected to prolong high river flows into next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 845 PM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 803.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 PM CDT Wednesday was 803.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 804.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010. &&