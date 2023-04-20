By Edie Schmierbach
When Bethany Lutheran College student Abby Skorenkyi talks about what the past year has been like for her husband and his family, she prefers to be seated near a series of oil portraits on display in the Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center.
“My art makes more sense this way, so does their story,” said the 21-year-old junior from Redwood Falls.
She is married to a 22-year-old Ukrainian man, Kostia Skorenkyi, who’s studying at Martin Luther College in New Ulm. He is one of the subjects featured in his wife’s capstone art show on the BLC campus.
Abby was a senior at Minnesota Valley Lutheran High School when the two first met three years ago on the high school campus near New Ulm.
“That was before the war ... I thought he was so cute,” she said, adding that he has an outgoing personality and an extremely strong faith.
Her portrait of Kostia shows him with eyes closed, head bowed, hands folded together. She said that’s how he coped through months of separation from his family and worries about the missiles Russia began firing at his homeland Feb. 24, 2022.
“All he could do was pray — and hope,” Abby said.
Kostia’s parents, Petro and Alla Skorenkyi, are now in Minnesota. They, and their teenage daughter, Yeva, are represented on large canvases in the art exhibit.
Her studio art professor at Bethany, Jason Jaspersen, said Abby created the series of paintings throughout the school year. He said faculty work with students in the capstone program as they brainstorm topics.
“We encourage them to choose something that intrigues them,” Jaspersen said. “Abby’s family has been on the forefront of her mind, and their country has been on the forefront of world news.”
The Skorenkyi family had lived about 10 miles from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. On the first day of Russia’s invasion, Alla fled the city along with her friend. Their husbands had not been allowed to accompany them.
“It was the scariest moment of her life,” Abby said, recalling her mother-in-law’s recounting of driving on a road as other cars crashed in the mad rush to escape from artillery and missile attacks.
Alla fled to the border of Hungary, then drove to Germany where she was reunited with her daughter. A promising ballerina, Yeva attended a dance academy in Munich.
Abby said she likes to “come up with a story I want to tell” while working on a canvas. Her young sister-in-law is depicted in a graceful pose and wearing a ballet tutu.
“She’s dancing in the midst of war ... I want to freeze that moment the best I can.”
For the portrait of Alla, Abby shows her mother-in-law smiling warmly while extending a helping hand to another person.
When Abby created her portrait of Petro, she used a photograph as inspiration. The image shows her father-in-law at the wheel of a military truck.
“He was driving vehicles to the front lines,” she said.
Petro’s orders to stay and defend Ukraine changed after a physical examination revealed injuries sustained during his career as a dancer.
“He was allowed to apply for refugee programs,” Abby said.
Living in the United States has had its challenges and joys for the new arrivals. Alla’s mother chose to stay in Ukrainian to be with her twin sister. The family was able to bring their pet along to the U.S.
“He required the most paperwork,” Abby said.
Her portrait of the little dog includes representations of all the overwhelming documentation required to bring an animal into this country.
Yeva has been awarded a scholarship to a prestigious East Coast ballet program.
There is a language barrier for the newcomers; however, Kostia stands ready to interpret.
His parents highly approve of his choice for a spouse.
“When he told them about me, they said, ‘Good, we will have an artist in the family,’” Abby said.
