The people who show up — volunteering to help — at county historical society museums tend to sport a bit of gray hair, six or more decades of life experience and a deep interest in the past.
The 13 people who arrived at the Blue Earth County’s History Center Museum earlier this year were different.
“It’s fantastic. They come with a whole different perspective than history students do,” said Shelley Harrison, collections manager for the Blue Earth County Historical Society. “They have a whole new way of looking at things than we do.”
Alisa Eimen’s “Art Museum and Exhibition Studies” course at Minnesota State University has naturally been focused in previous years on what the name implies — art museums and galleries. After all, most of the students are majoring in fine arts or art history.
But it occurred to Eimen, a professor of art history, that it might be valuable to take the course to a different place this year. Maybe it could be an exploration of how her students, who include painters and printmakers and sculptors, might bring their education and talents to the exhibition of historic objects and artifacts.
“It helps students think about not just art in a fine-art sense but also how their education as art students can be beneficial to a range of companies and organizations they may not be thinking about. ... ‘I am an art student and therefore can do all these things that non-visually-trained people can’t do,’” Eimen said.
The first step was presenting the idea to the Historical Society.
Harrison and Historical Society Executive Director Jessica Potter had no hesitation about inviting some youngsters to the History Center to offer ideas on a long-term makeover of the museum and to do immediate design improvements on a handful of exhibits.
“Everybody needs a facelift now and then,” she said, conceding that the museum has not yet reached a state of aesthetic perfection. “... It’s just the idea of coming in and seeing something with fresh eyes.”
After speaking with Harrison, Eimen’s only remaining concern was whether a group of students, mostly in their early 20s and focused on the visual arts, would balk at working with artifacts in a history museum.
“I wondered if students would be even interested because they want to work with art,” she said.
Abby Lundebrek, a senior fine arts major with a concentration on sculpture, is one of the 13 and described herself not just as interested but as “super excited” to apply her skills in a real-world setting.
“We don’t get a lot of practice outside of the arts and making the works,” Lundebrek said. “It’s huge for people like me in fine arts working and learning what it would be like after graduation.”
Although she will be seeking a master’s degree and aspires to be a full-time artist, Lundebrek is realistic about the need to earn a paycheck while she’s still getting established in the years after leaving college. This semester showed her what one of those paying gigs might look like.
“I can be a display-maker. That fits pretty well in my job description,” she said.
When Lundebrek first ventured to 424 Warren Street, she was surprised by what she saw. Based on past visits to rural county museums, she expected a relatively modest mishmash of donated items that were a century or two old.
In Mankato, she was struck by the variety — and sometimes by the artistry — of what was there. Pottery made from the local blue clay that gave the county its name, building structures, books, clothing. And there are artifacts related to the mass hanging of the Dakota in 1862 and other dark moments of the region’s past.
“A lot of college kids that come to Mankato don’t know about the history,” she said. “It’s painful but it’s really important to know.”
The collection has beautiful artifacts, too. Lundebrek was captivated by some of the work by Indigenous people, including some featuring porcupine quills, hand-dyed and sewn.
“They were absolutely stunning to look at,” she said.
While “astounded” by the size of the collection at the History Center, the sheer number of objects played into a couple of her less-favorable first impressions. The museum was a bit cluttered. The labels on the displays needed updating. The children’s Discovery Lab needed some vibrancy.
She and her classmates also wanted to simplify the background of certain display cases housing items, like the Indigenous arts and crafts, that deserved a viewer’s undistracted focus. They wanted to enhance the sense of time in the exhibit simulating a 1960s-era Brett’s Department Store window display. And to create a printed “tour guide” that would help visitors navigate the space and understand how it was laid out.
In every case the goal was the same, Lundebrek said — to help the Historical Society provide “a more visually effective experience for visitors.”
With just three months to work with, the students’ biggest ideas will have to wait — possibly to be incorporated into major renovations BECHS hopes to accomplish in five or 10 years after a fundraising campaign.
But the students also wanted to leave some immediate marks, and they will be showing off what they’ve done at an open house from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.
Students are hand-painting murals of the county’s history in the Discovery Lab. (“It was a little dull in there,” Lundebrek confides.)
On the Brett’s window display, graphic design students are pulling images together to create backdrops that better reflect the signage styles and “’60s kitsch” of the era. The changeable backdrops will also be seasonal, reflecting a pre-Christmas sale or summer attire. Students hope to scour the Society’s collection to dress the mannequins not only in 1960s attire but also in clothing that would be on sale in each of those seasons. (The display now has plain white curtains behind the mannequins).
“I think it’s really going to brighten up the space and give a deeper dive into what it would have been like shopping during those years,” Lundebrek said.
Harrison is amazed by the ambition of the group and curious if their myriad projects can be completed by May 4.
“Whatever finally gets done, we will be thoroughly impressed and excited with how everything turns out,” she said.
The improvements already made, while never sacrificing the factual basis of an exhibit, simply make it harder to resist a closer look.
“The history of the object, the story, is still there,” Harrison said. “But visually, it has a pop — like spring daffodils coming up. As if we got young and vibrant again.”
