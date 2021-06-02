MANKATO — The new Twin Rivers Council for the Arts executive director sees art growing as a part of the Mankato region and he wants to do more.
Mat Greiner, a Wisconsin native with extensive experience in the arts, will Monday assume a role that’s been vacant for almost a year.
Greiner likes that art is a large part of the Mankato community and that there are opportunities to do more. He was drawn to the city’s energy, and that it’s a river town with abundant nature. He describes himself as someone who is not outdoorsy but likes to be outdoors and hopes to explore local trails and bike to work.
Before pursuing new projects and initiatives as Twin River’s executive director, Greiner plans to take the time to listen and meet with local artists, community members and leaders to determine what others want from Twin Rivers.
The 15-year-old nonprofit is one of the lead organizers in the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and contracted Australian artist Guido van Helten to create the mural on the Ardent Mills silo.
When working toward his master’s of fine arts at Iowa State University, Greiner looked at what art can do when it is embedded in a community. He has spent his career finding ways to make art a more integral part of cities and communities.
Greiner’s background is in art, planning, educating and consulting. He taught at Iowa State University and Grand View University and has created and run several art nonprofits.
He founded Chicken Tractor, a nonprofit that offers alternative art venues and professional development workshops to artists. His goal with the nonprofit was to fill in some holes in the art ecosystem in Des Moines.
He also served as director for Group Creative Services in Des Moines, an organization that works to use public art and cultural initiatives to strengthen communities. He has experience working with local governments and nonprofits to find ways for art to help solve problems and be an integral part of a city. He wants to bring that collaboration to his new role.
One of the projects he helped with at Group Creative highlights was youth homelessness in the area. A sculpture made of pillows created by artist Kub Stevens and local youth who’ve experienced homelessness examines aspects of homeless people’s lives and the steps people can take to ensure young people are safe and have places to dream.
Greiner said it demonstrates how projects that seek to have a social impact are better with arts integrated into them.
In his free time, he is an avid cook and enjoys painting, drawing and spending time with his two children.
Twin Rivers Board President Shannon Sinning said Greiner has a lot of experience working on cool projects and large grants that will serve him well in the new role.
Sinning said that he and Greiner both have a similar desire for how art fits into the community. They want people to come to Mankato and North Mankato and be able to feel the presence of art throughout the towns.
“It’s an experience,” he said. The cities already have a lot of visible art including the sculptures from the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour and many murals throughout the community.
“There is a lot already in place in the area, and there’s a lot more to do,” Greiner said.
