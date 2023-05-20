Main Street has a new mural inspired by the Betsy-Tacy book series, after a group of artists from Bethany Lutheran College completed the project this week.
The public art depicts Deep Valley, author Maud Hart Lovelace’s fictional universe based on Mankato.
As they rounded the finish line on the project, which is just east of the intersection with Broad Street, the student muralists said it was a rewarding experience to work so publicly for the first time.
At least one of them was familiar with the Betsy-Tacy series already, while for others it was an introduction to Lovelace’s world.
“I actually read the books when I was a kid,” said Lizzy Strackbein, of New Ulm. “I had a best friend that lived kind of close to me so we’d put ourselves in the shoes of Betsy and Tacy.”
Strackbein, Lydia Kratz, Holly Marquardt, Emily Paschke and Abby Skorenkyi teamed up on the mural. Marquardt, as project manager, coordinated with the nearby Betsy-Tacy Society on the plans.
Two more students, Anna Tausz and Sonya Bonnett, helped get the project rolling. The artist group researched and designed the concept going off of an illustrated map by Lois Lenski, with a goal of respectfully honoring the connecting between the Betsy-Tacy series and Mankato.
They started the mural in the fall, laying the base and eagerly waiting for weather to allow a resumption this spring.
“We started with outlines and a few flat colors,” Kratz said. “Working with paint outdoors is kind of tricky because it has to stay dry for 24 hours so there can’t be rain or snow in the forecast, and in the fall that’s really tough and in the spring that’s really tough.”
Temperatures needed to be warmer than 45 to 50 degrees to work, Strackbein said. So this spring they’ve essentially been on paint watch for the right conditions.
“Whenever it’s warm and dry enough, we’re like ‘Let’s go paint!’” Kratz said.
The students are part of Collective Artists at Bethany, a student art club, and the Art Service branch of JJJapsersen Studios, a creative workshop connecting apprentice artists to projects. A grant from Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council funded the mural work in part — the council allocates funds appropriated to it by the state Legislature.
A mural was a change from the artist’s previous experience. Each artist brought their distinct styles into it.
“All of us have a very different creating method and we all create different things,” Skorenkyi said. “Putting that all together in one helps us learn from each other.”
The difference has been a fun learning process, the group said, with much stepping back to the nearby sidewalk to assess their progress. What you see from the sidewalk and road is different than what you’re seeing as you work, Paschke said, but gradually it all comes into focus.
Working out in the open in a public place as a team was also new to the artists — and intimidating at first.
Main Street is a fairly busy thoroughfare, putting a steady run of potential critics along their path.
They said they’ve been getting encouragement from passersby. Most people are simply curious about what they’re up to, with one boy who aspires to be an artist coming by to meet them and take a picture.
“Someone is looking up to me as a grown-up artist,” Strackbein said. “I’ve always felt like the kid looking up to people and now I’m on the other side of that.”
Now completed, all of them will look back on the mural knowing which parts have their stamp on them. Having a billboard-size piece of art on display, especially one tying into Mankato literary history, will be something to be proud of, they said.
“Everybody put their hands in that and their ideas in it,” Skorenkyi said. “It’s really awesome.”
